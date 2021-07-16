Judge gives man 20 years in drunken driving crash that killed Chesterfield man

Officers spoke with a witness who said Beltran Perez ran the red light and entered the intersection at high speed. "Officers did not observe any evidence of breaking or attempting to avoid the collision," according to a written statement of facts.

Beltran Perez was injured, and when officers spoke with him after he was taken to a local hospital, he said he had drunk about seven beers at a bar and left at about 2 a.m. Beltran Perez said he saw the light turn yellow and accelerated to get through the intersection. "At that point he realized there was another vehicle in the intersection, but it was too late to stop."

Beltran Perez consented to a sample of his blood being drawn while at the hospital, and his blood-alcohol level registered 0.145% - above the presumptive legal intoxication level to drive of .08%.

Beltran Perez's attorney, David Powers, told the court that his client had been residing in the U.S. for about five years, had been working regularly and never had been previously arrested. "He did come to live with his family because of the situation in his home country with gangs," Powers said.