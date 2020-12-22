Judge grants evidentiary hearing in appeal for George Huguely

A federal judge will hold an evidentiary hearing on one claim — but tossed out the remaining ones — raised in an appeal by a University of Virginia student convicted of killing his former girlfriend 10 years ago.
George Wesley Huguely V, 33, is serving a 23-year sentence for the May 2010 second-degree murder of Yeardley Love, 22, a UVA lacrosse player found dead in her apartment. Huguely claimed Love died accidentally after the two struggled after drinking heavily.
The appeal was filed in April in federal court in Richmond, but it was transferred to the U.S. Western District of Virginia. The Virginia Attorney General’s office filed a motion urging dismissal of the claims and on Monday, in a 65-page ruling, Judge Thomas T. Cullen dismissed all but one of them.
“Huguely’s claim that the jury consulted a dictionary during its deliberations is the exception. As explained below, the state court’s resolution of that claim was an unreasonable determination of the facts before it,” Cullen wrote.
Cullen said an evidentiary hearing is needed to determine whether the jury improperly consulted a dictionary for the definition of a legal term and, if they did, whether that prejudiced Huguely.
The judge said he would defer final judgment on that claim until after the hearing, “which the court will conduct in the near future.” Court records show that no date has been set yet, but a conference call with all of the parties has been scheduled for Jan. 8.
Huguely claims that his right to an impartial jury was violated when a juror requested a dictionary from a court bailiff to resolve confusion over the meaning of the word “malice,” in the jury instructions.
“Because the state habeas court decided this claim without an evidentiary hearing in the face of an incomplete and conflicting record, the court will deny the motion to dismiss,” Cullen wrote.
Cullen added that “the legal theory behind this argument is sound. External influences on the jury that prejudice the defendant violate the Sixth Amendment and invalidate a jury verdict.”
“It follows that, if the jurors utilized a dictionary that provided a definition materially different from the relevant instructions, Huguely’s conviction must likely be overturned,” the judge wrote.
The lower court ruled that only one of 12 jurors recalled anything about a dictionary so Huguely had not shown the incident had happened, Cullen noted. And even if it happened, the lower court decided that Huguely had not shown what, if anything, was read from the dictionary and therefore could not show he was prejudiced.
“In resolving Huguely’s dictionary claim without an evidentiary hearing, the state court overlooked or ignored crucial evidence and left unanswered important questions raised by the record,” Cullen wrote.
Cullen noted that “Huguely’s burden at this hearing will be immense.”
Huguely, wrote the judge, “must not only show that the jury consulted a dictionary regarding the meaning of ‘malice,’ a threshold factual hurdle that the evidence presented to date does not establish by clear and convincing evidence, but also that the definition they consulted prejudiced him.”
“He is nevertheless entitled to that opportunity,” Cullen wrote.
(804) 649-6340