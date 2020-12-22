Judge grants evidentiary hearing in appeal for George Huguely

A federal judge will hold an evidentiary hearing on one claim — but tossed out the remaining ones — raised in an appeal by a University of Virginia student convicted of killing his former girlfriend 10 years ago.

George Wesley Huguely V, 33, is serving a 23-year sentence for the May 2010 second-degree murder of Yeardley Love, 22, a UVA lacrosse player found dead in her apartment. Huguely claimed Love died accidentally after the two struggled after drinking heavily.

The appeal was filed in April in federal court in Richmond, but it was transferred to the U.S. Western District of Virginia. The Virginia Attorney General’s office filed a motion urging dismissal of the claims and on Monday, in a 65-page ruling, Judge Thomas T. Cullen dismissed all but one of them.

“Huguely’s claim that the jury consulted a dictionary during its deliberations is the exception. As explained below, the state court’s resolution of that claim was an unreasonable determination of the facts before it,” Cullen wrote.

Cullen said an evidentiary hearing is needed to determine whether the jury improperly consulted a dictionary for the definition of a legal term and, if they did, whether that prejudiced Huguely.