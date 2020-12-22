Judge Hicks recuses self from Morrissey's criminal case after questions of possible conflicts arise

Morrissey also denied that he did anything wrong or interrupted the voting process, saying that state code allows candidates to enter each precinct for up to 10 minutes.

A spokeswoman from Herring's office said their office is not involved in the case. "We're not investigating or prosecuting the case," Charlotte Gomer said.

The rest of the Richmond delegation on the joint committee — including Del. Jeff Bourne, Del. Delores McQuinn and Sen. Jennifer McClellan, all Democrats — also endorsed Hicks. None of them raised any issue at the time, but when asked about it by a Times-Dispatch reporter, Bourne and McClellan acknowledged that flaws with the appointment process lead to conflicts like in this case.

Virginia is one of only two states — South Carolina is the other — in which the state legislature appoints judges. The appointments won't be voted on until the session that starts Jan. 13.

Bourne said potential conflicts can exist for any legislator who is a practicing attorney and who could appear in court before a judge for whom that legislator has voted. But he noted that the issue is more complicated when the lawmaker is a defendant before the judge.