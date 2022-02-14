Judge rejects plea deal for ex-Richmond Christian School teacher who admitted sexual relationship with student

A Chesterfield County judge on Monday rejected a plea agreement that would have allowed a former teacher and volleyball coach at Richmond Christian School to avoid an active jail sentence as punishment for engaging in a sexual relationship with one of her students, who was 16 when the contact began.

Without articulating his reasons from the bench, Chesterfield Circuit Judge Edward A. Robbins Jr. refused to accept the conditions of the agreement, which called for Tara Drooker, 30, to be sentenced to three, 12-month jail terms with all time suspended on her guilty pleas to three misdemeanor counts of sexual battery of an underage girl. The charges had been amended downward from contributing to the delinquency of a minor while in a custodial role, a felony.

After rejecting the agreement, Drooker withdrew her guilty pleas to the offenses. The agreement would have required Drooker, who was employed by Richmond Christian School from 2015 to 2018, to be registered as a state sex offender for a minimum of 15 years.

The agreement was negotiated by defense attorney Greg Sheldon and Deputy Commonwealth's Attorney Rhanelle Collins-Meredith. Assistant Commonweath's Attorney Mary-Kate Collins presented the agreement in court Monday on Collins-Meredith's behalf due to a scheduling conflict.

"We are disappointed in the court's decision to reject the plea agreement," Sheldon said. "Ms. Drooker readily admitted her guilt to law enforcement, waived a preliminary hearing and voluntarily submitted to a psychosexual evaluation. The results of that testing demonstrate she is a low risk to re-offend and indicated she had low treatment and supervision needs. There was no indication of any enduring pathology. Most significantly, the victim was on board with the agreement."

Drooker is one of two former teachers/volleyball coaches and two administrators at Richmond Christian School to become enveloped in a sex scandal that began with the Aug. 14 arrest of volleyball coach Elisabeth "Rose" Bredemeier, 21. She was charged with taking indecent liberties while in a custodial role with an underage teenage girl player between April and mid-July 2021.

Police then charged Head of School Cliff Williams and business manager Derek Zbyszinski with failing to notify authorities about the inappropriate relationship between Bredemeier and the underage student. Virginia law mandates that physicians, nurses, teachers and other professionals report to local authorities any suspected injuries, abuse or neglect suffered by a child that becomes known to them in their professional or official capacity.

The misdemeanor charge against Zbyszinski was withdraw in October in Chesterfield Juvenile and Domestic Relations District Court. Williams' case is set to be adjudicated in juvenile court on Feb. 22. Bredemeier is scheduled to be tried by a jury in circuit court on July 17.

In the Drooker case, Collins, the prosecutor, provided this summary of evidence in court:

The victim reported in August a sexual relationship between her and Drooker that occurred between March and November 2017. The victim said she was 16 when it began; Drooker was 25.

The victim said Drooker was her history teacher during her junior year; during her senior year, the victim said she served as Drooker's student aide, and Drooker was also her soccer coach in April 2017.

The sexual contact began as kissing in March 2017 and progressed to sexual contact on at least three occasions in Drooker's apartment in Chesterfield. The relationship continued until the victim turned 20.

When interviewed by a police detective, Drooker confirmed her initial contact with the victim occurred when she was 25 and the girl was 16.

Sheldon told the court that Drooker is a graduate of Cosby High School who went to college at George Mason University on a scholarship and was an honors student. She was employed at Owens and Minor, a healthcare logistics company, at the time of her arrest and was subsequently let go. Drooker had also coached volleyball at Cosby High, according to the school's athletics website.

The governing board of Richmond Christian School said in an August statement that is was "deeply disturbed" by the arrests of the two former volleyball coaches and had placed Williams and Zbyszinski on administrative leave after they were accused of failing to report the abuse involving one of the victims.

Further, the board members said it was their understanding that a report had in fact been made by the school to Child Protective Services. But their statement did not say when the report was filed or by whom, and they declined to elaborate.

"The school has policies in place to report assault, abuse or impropriety by a school employee and to protect against it," the board said in its initial statement. "No school can investigate, change or stop behavior of which it is unaware."