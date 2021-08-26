Judge: Richmonders to decide verdict for 2 cops charged with assaults during last summer's protests

Their attorneys intend to argue that the officers are immune from criminal prosecution because their actions were "absolutely and unquestionably reasonably necessary to disperse and quell the riot," according to documents filed in the case. At an earlier hearing, Marchant ruled that immunity was an affirmative defense, meaning it is a matter for the jury to decide if the officers acted reasonably.

On Tuesday, both the defense and prosecution tested the limits of how much of the night leading up to the fogging incident Marchant would allow before the jury.

McEachin asked that the judge exclude any "irrelevant or cumulative evidence," saying it didn't matter what happened hours before or blocks away. Meanwhile, Jacqueline M. Reiner, who represents Brown, asked that an expert be allowed to testify to the impact the rest of the night would have had on the officers' physiological and mental state.

"If the jury is going to decide if the officers' actions were reasonable, they need to know what led up to this incident and how it informed their decisions," she said.

Reiner described the city at the time as a "war zone," and said officers believed they weren't going to make it home that night.

"We can't place this in a complete vacuum," Marchant said. "But there has to be a balance."