Judge sentences driver to 2.5 years in prison for fatal hit-and-run in Richmond

Cornell Daniel

Cornell Daniel, 35, of Richmond

 Courtesy of the Richmond Police Department

A Richmond man was sentenced to 2 1/2 years in prison Wednesday for a fatal hit-and-run crash near downtown.

Cornell Daniel, 35, was found guilty of involuntary manslaughter after submitting a plea of no-contest to Circuit Court Judge David E. Cheek Sr.

Cheek sentenced Daniel to 10 years in prison, with 7 1/2 years suspended. Charges of reckless driving and felony hit and run were dropped as part of the plea arrangement.

Davide Loizzo, 29, who was from Italy, died in the March 12 crash.

Police determined a sedan with several people inside was traveling westbound on East Broad Street and turned left onto North 14th Street when it was struck by another vehicle traveling eastbound on East Broad.

Two occupants of the first vehicle were ejected from the car and sustained injuries. Liozzo later died at a hospital.

Daniel was the driver and sole occupant of the other vehicle. Police said Daniel’s vehicle was unoccupied when officers arrived, and he fled on foot before being caught.

