Jury deliberating in Short Pump teacher sexual assault case

A Henrico County jury is deliberating the charges against a Short Pump Middle School teacher who stands accused of sexually assaulting a former student.

Dean Lakey, 60, of Henrico County, has taught physical education at Short Pump for 30 years, since the school opened.

He has been on unpaid administrative leave since April 2021, when Henrico police opened an investigation into an incident from the 2016-17 school year based on a tip from Child Protective Services.

He faces charges of object sexual battery and taking indecent liberties with a minor. Lakey’s former student testified Tuesday, the first of what is expected to be a three-day trial, that around 7 p.m. after school in March of 2017, Lakey followed her into a bathroom at the middle school, pushed her against a sink and assaulted her from behind.

She was 14 at the time, and didn’t tell anyone for four years. The Richmond Times-Dispatch does not identify accusers in sexual assault cases.

Lakey denied the allegation when he testified Wednesday.

“This is a case of zero corroboration,” Lakey’s defense attorney Craig Cooley said in his closing arguments calling the allegations false. “I believe we have proven Mr. Lakey’s innocence beyond a reasonable doubt. Do your duty. Protect this man.”

Assistant Commonwealth Attorney Kelly Cotting told the jury that the case “comes down to who you believe: [her] or Lakey?”

“See [her]. Hear [her]. Believe [her],” Cotting said.

The panel consists of seven women and five men - an alternate, a woman, was dismissed just before deliberations began at 12:10 p.m.

This is a breaking story. Check back to Richmond.com for updates.