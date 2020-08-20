Jury to hear civil case alleging 'hostile' behavior by Richmond police chief in N.C. incident

The incident dates to September 2014 when the woman, identified only as Jane Doe, was driving her kids to a birthday party at a Mecklenburg County nature preserve called Latta Plantation, according to court documents.

Lost, the woman pulled into a parking area to ask a nearby park employee for directions, according to the version of events Dietz included in his ruling. The judge added that the summary was “viewed in the light most favorable” to the plaintiffs, and did not include any conflicting evidence from the defense.

According to court documents, two Charlotte-Mecklenburg police officers, Aaron Deroba and David Gathings, were patrolling the park and saw the woman drive up, exit her car and walk to the park employee, leaving her children unattended. Smith's attorney Lori Keeton argued in her response to the appeal that neither officer was aware there were two children in the car, which was not running and had the windows rolled up.

A park employee who witnessed the encounters estimated that the woman was away from the car for about a minute; the two officers estimated “no more than two minutes passed.”

As she returned to her car, Smith drove into the lot, stopped the woman and waved the other two officers over. Smith was working an off-duty security job at Latta Plantation at the time, court records said.