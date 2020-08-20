Jury to hear civil case alleging 'hostile' behavior by Richmond police chief in N.C. incident

Richmond's new police chief is facing a renewed legal battle in North Carolina for ordering the detention of a mother on a charge of child abuse for leaving her children unattended in a car briefly while asking for directions to a birthday party.
A North Carolina Court of Appeals opinion, issued Tuesday, overturned the "public official immunity" that a lower court granted Chief Gerald Smith protecting him from liability in a civil lawsuit alleging "angry, aggressive and hostile" behavior toward the woman that "stemmed at least in part from racial or socioeconomic biases." The initial appeal accuses Smith of bullying subordinate officers, who disagreed with him, lying to support his version of events, and asking a witness to lie.
The misdemeanor charge filed against the woman, who is white, was ultimately dropped by prosecutors; and Smith, who is Black and was a captain with the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department at the time, was reprimanded for breaking with department procedure.
"Six years ago, I wrote a mother a citation for leaving her 1- and 3-year-old in an unattended, non-running, hot car," Smith said in a phone interview Thursday. "If the same thing happened today, I would take the same steps to protect those children."
A jury will now decide whether Smith acted with malice.
"There are wide-reaching issues of justice and liberty at stake in this case," opined N.C. Judge Richard Dietz on behalf of Court of Appeals, writing that the three-judge panel sided with the plaintiffs, the woman and her husband, despite repeated procedural errors by their lawyer that would have otherwise seen the case dismissed. "Specifically, the lawsuit alleges serious misconduct and abuse of power by the government in violation of both the U.S. Constitution and [North Carolina's] common law."
The ruling comes less than two months into Smith's tenure as Richmond's top cop, and as he's trying to quell protests against police brutality and misconduct that began more than 80 days ago nationwide. Among demands for police reform called for during the city’s civil unrest, and across the country, is an end to qualified immunity, which shields government officials from being held personally liable for constitutional violations.
Richmond Mayor Levar Stoney was informed about the pending lawsuit, and Smith's reprimand, before hiring him in June, Smith said in Thursday's phone interview.
"I gave him the background," Smith said, adding that his Internal Affairs record in Charlotte is not "very extensive." It may include reprimands for missing court in the 1990s as an officer, he said. "There is nothing that is glaring that will pop out, other than this one issue."
Stoney also confirmed that he knew about the incident when he hired Smith.
“A white woman is accusing him of racial bias for writing her a ticket for leaving her children in a hot car, but I don’t see how race has anything to do with this," the mayor said in a statement Thursday. "This was an officer doing his job, protecting kids from potentially deadly negligence. I support his decision and would expect him to do the same thing today.”
On June 29, three days after Smith had been named Richmond's new chief, a Richmond Times-Dispatch reporter asked a spokesman with Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department for Smith’s service record to include any awards or disciplinary actions. The department did not provide either.
The incident dates to September 2014 when the woman, identified only as Jane Doe, was driving her kids to a birthday party at a Mecklenburg County nature preserve called Latta Plantation, according to court documents.
Lost, the woman pulled into a parking area to ask a nearby park employee for directions, according to the version of events Dietz included in his ruling. The judge added that the summary was “viewed in the light most favorable” to the plaintiffs, and did not include any conflicting evidence from the defense.
According to court documents, two Charlotte-Mecklenburg police officers, Aaron Deroba and David Gathings, were patrolling the park and saw the woman drive up, exit her car and walk to the park employee, leaving her children unattended. Smith's attorney Lori Keeton argued in her response to the appeal that neither officer was aware there were two children in the car, which was not running and had the windows rolled up.
A park employee who witnessed the encounters estimated that the woman was away from the car for about a minute; the two officers estimated “no more than two minutes passed.”
As she returned to her car, Smith drove into the lot, stopped the woman and waved the other two officers over. Smith was working an off-duty security job at Latta Plantation at the time, court records said.
“Captain Smith was visibly angry and confronted Doe for leaving her children unattended in a car with the windows rolled up,” the appellate court's opinion read. “Doe explained that she had only been gone for a moment and opened the driver’s door to demonstrate that the car was still cool.”
Smith stuck his arm inside and said: "No, it’s not." Temperatures reached nearly 90 degrees that day, and Smith said it was hotter inside the car than outside, according to Smith's attorney's rebuttal.
Keeton said Smith appeared to be the only one "to recognize the seriousness of what had transpired."
"As for the fact that the children were unharmed, one could certainly argue that is thanks to Deputy Chief Smith," Keeton wrote in response to the appeal. "Regardless, it is certainly not evidence of malice."
Smith told Doe she would be charged with child abuse over the objections of the other officers.
“According to an internal police department investigation, officers Gathings and Deroba spoke outside Captain Smith’s presence and agreed that there was no probable cause to arrest Doe,” the opinion said. “The officers later reported to departmental investigators that ‘Captain Smith overacted and wasn’t being objective or listening to what we observed.’ Officer Deroba told investigators, ‘It didn’t seem like Captain Smith wanted to listen to anything I had to say.’”
The two officers called their sergeant "as they did not believe probable cause existed to charge Jane Doe and were not willing to take her before a magistrate," according to the original complaint filed by Charlotte attorney Luke Largess, who represents the woman and her husband. Largess said the woman was detained for hours.
The sergeant and Smith spoke for more than 30 minutes, and Smith agreed not to arrest Doe but instead wrote her a ticket.
But “bound to obey a superior officer,” the appeals opinion said, Gathings issued the misdemeanor citation, which local prosecutors dropped in December 2014, two months later.
The original complaint said the mother called 911 when it became clear that she would be cited and spoke to another CMPD captain, who refused to intervene.
"Doe was allowed to walk around, to call her friends, to have her friends come to the scene and to sit in her own car during the interaction," Keeton wrote in her response. "She was never handcuffed or put in the back of a police car."
In 2015, following an internal police investigation, Smith received a written reprimand “for making an arrest that Smith knew, or should have known, was not in accordance with the law or department procedure," the judge wrote.
In his interview with a police investigator, Smith’s comments about the mother, whom he described as entitled and intimidating to the other officers, "revealed a startling antipathy toward Plaintiff that included racial comments and social class resentment," said Largess in his initial appeal.
"She was one of those 'South Charlotte type people' (referring to the wealthiest part of the county), who believed 'the law doesn’t apply to me,'" Largess wrote, describing Smith's own statements to police investigators.
In 2017, Jane Doe and her husband filed suit against Smith and the city of Charlotte "alleging claims for negligence, loss of consortium, false imprisonment, malicious prosecution,” and civil rights violations seeking damages of more than $50,000. Largess said the woman "suffered from extreme emotional distress and became increasingly debilitated and required hospitalization," forcing her out of work and her husband to cut back at work.
In her response, Keeton refuted the allegation that Smith lied, or asked a witness to do so, and said it was Doe who was hostile and aggressive.
"None of the above discretionary, investigatory decisions or claimed inconsistencies rise to the level of malice," she wrote in her response filed August 2019.
By that time, Smith was a major and would later become a deputy chief in the Charlotte department.
Arguments before the Court of Appeals were heard in November. The Charlotte Observer first reported the ruling on Wednesday.
The ruling Tuesday reverses a January 2019 Mecklenburg County Superior Court decision granting Smith public official immunity. Under N.C. law, a plaintiff must prove malice to overcome immunity.
The lower court had granted Smith state law immunity ahead of trial - where a judge refused to allow Largess to present evidence of malice, including calling the officers to testify that they did not think there was cause for an arrest or that Smith had been reprimanded. But the Court of Appeals found that sufficient evidence of malice existed and reversed the ruling.
“That doctrine is well established in North Carolina: As long as a public officer lawfully exercises the judgement and discretion with which he is invested by virtue of his office, keeps within the scope of his official authority, and acts without malice or corruption, he is protected from liability,” Judge Dietz wrote in the appeals court's opinion.
“But this Court cannot choose between that competing evidence — a jury must do that,” Dietz continued, ordering a new trial. “Plaintiffs presented sufficient evidence to create a genuine issue of material fact on the issue of malice. Their evidence (although admittedly disputed) shows that there was no probable cause for Captain Smith to charge Jane Doe with child abuse; that Captain Smith knew there was no probable cause to do so; that Captain Smith’s decision to charge Doe was driven by anger and hostility toward her, not by evidence of a crime; and that this anger and hostility stemmed at least in part from racial or socioeconomic biases.”
Smith took over the Richmond Police Department on July 1, becoming the city's third chief in three weeks.
Stoney handpicked Smith weeks after promising a national search and deviating from a vetting process his own administration had laid out. He’d received recommendations from two former Richmond police chiefs.
