Jury urges 33-year term for second man guilty of murdering 9-year-old Markiya Dickson

A Richmond jury on Thursday found a second defendant guilty of second-degree murder in a shooting that killed Markiya Dickson and injured an 11-year-old boy at a South Richmond park over Memorial Day weekend 2019.

The panel recommended a sentence of 33 years for Jermaine Rokee Davis after finding him guilty of the murder charge, malicious wounding and two related firearm charges.

Davis, of the 4500 block of Millenbeck Road, is the second of three men charged in the case to go to trial for the shooting.

His brother, Quinshawn Betts, was convicted in March by a judge of second-degree murder of the 9-year-old girl and the malicious wounding of the boy, Jaquez Evans-Moses, and two gun charges. A third man, Jesus Turner, is scheduled for trial early next year.

The two children were playing at an annual community Memorial Day cookout, where there were bouncy houses and pony rides. Hundreds of people, including many children, attended.

Markiya was near the ponies when gunfire erupted around 7:20 p.m. on May 26, 2019, across the park at the basketball courts. Jaquez had been playing tag on the skateboard blacktop.

It is unclear who actually fired the shot that struck Markiya in the back, lung and heart or hit Jaquez in the arm and chest.