Juvenile arrested in Henrico homicide investigation

Henrico County police said an arrest has been made in a May 19 homicide.

Police identified the suspect as a “juvenile male” and said he’s not being identified due to his age. He was taken into custody on an involuntary manslaughter charge.

Police responded to the 3800 block of Delmont Street after getting reports of gunfire in the area. Officers found cartridge casings as well as multiple parked vehicles struck by gunfire at the scene, police said.

Officers also learned that a victim was taken to a hospital in a personal vehicle. Deonte’ Deron Price, 24, of Henrico was later pronounced dead at the hospital, police said.

Although a suspect is in custody, law enforcement’s investigation remains active, police said. Anyone with information is asked to contact Henrico police at (804) 501-4878 or Crime Stoppers at (804) 780-1000.