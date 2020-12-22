Kitchen fire starts at Chesterfield firehouse after crew forgets to turn off stove before dashing off to emergency call

Fire crews make an effort to get out of the station house as soon as possible "because that's where we make up our time," Harvey said. "You can't make up time on the road. You make up time with how quickly you get dressed and get out of the station."

Courthouse Road Station 20 is equipped with an ambulance and a fire engine. The ambulance already was out on a call when the second call came in for a medical emergency, Harvey said.

"Because the [fire] engine at Station 20 was the closest unit to the call, they went," Harvey explained. "And an ambulance from another area then came over there."

With the ambulance on scene, the engine crew left. And as "they were getting back to the station, that's when we received the fire alarm activation" at the firehouse, he said.

By the time they arrived, "the fire was already extinguished," Harvey noted.

"Nobody was hurt and there was no disruption to the service of the citizens," Harvey said. "The station was never out of service. There was just some cleanup that had to be done and then it was back to normal operations."