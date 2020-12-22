Kitchen fire starts at Chesterfield firehouse after crew forgets to turn off stove before dashing off to emergency call

Firefighters at Chesterfield County's Courthouse Road Fire Station forgot to heed one of the golden rules of fire prevention: Don't leave unattended food cooking on a stove.
A fire started in the station's kitchen about 7:30 p.m. Monday after a crew dashed off to help someone with a medical emergency. It wasn't until the crew was returning about 30 minutes later that they learned of the fire.
"Unfortunately, they were trying to get out of the station to tend to this call for service and they left something cooking on the stove top," said Chesterfield Deputy Fire Marshal Joe Harvey.
The good news: An automatic fire suppression system extinguished the fire before it spread. A chemical agent doused the flames on top of the stove, and a water sprinkler head activated just outside the area of the stove, Harvey said.
No one was hurt, except for maybe the pride of the person or persons who left the food cooking. Two firefighters likely were cooking, Harvey said.
Harvey said the department has procedures in place where if one person forgets to turn off the stove, someone else generally serves as a backup.
"It's a 'Hey, if I forget, you turn it off' kind of thing," he said. "But our guys are dedicated to protecting the citizens, and when this call came out they just left."
Fire crews make an effort to get out of the station house as soon as possible "because that's where we make up our time," Harvey said. "You can't make up time on the road. You make up time with how quickly you get dressed and get out of the station."
Courthouse Road Station 20 is equipped with an ambulance and a fire engine. The ambulance already was out on a call when the second call came in for a medical emergency, Harvey said.
"Because the [fire] engine at Station 20 was the closest unit to the call, they went," Harvey explained. "And an ambulance from another area then came over there."
With the ambulance on scene, the engine crew left. And as "they were getting back to the station, that's when we received the fire alarm activation" at the firehouse, he said.
By the time they arrived, "the fire was already extinguished," Harvey noted.
"Nobody was hurt and there was no disruption to the service of the citizens," Harvey said. "The station was never out of service. There was just some cleanup that had to be done and then it was back to normal operations."
