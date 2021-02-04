KKK member faces fewer convictions and a lighter sentence for driving through protest in Henrico

An avowed member of the Ku Klux Klan now faces a lighter sentence and has fewer misdemeanor convictions after appealing lower court convictions for driving his truck through a crowd of Black Lives Matter protesters last summer in Henrico County.

Harry Rogers, 37, of Hanover County, pleaded guilty Thursday to three counts of assault, and one count each of destruction of property and hit and run. Each of the five misdemeanors carries a penalty of up to a year in jail.

In August, Rogers was convicted of six misdemeanors and sentenced to 12 months in jail for each of those counts in General District Court for the June 7 incident, in which no one was seriously injured.

Rogers appealed the lower court's convictions to Circuit Court, where he would have faced three additional felony charges of malicious wounding. Rather than go to trial next week, he entered a guilty plea Thursday. In exchange for his plea, the three felony charges and a fourth misdemeanor count of assault were dropped Thursday.

There was no agreement between the prosecution and the defense as to sentencing.

He is scheduled to be sentenced on Tuesday, when he faces a maximum sentence of five years in jail, a year less than the six he had received in August.