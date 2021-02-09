KKK member sentenced to 3 years and 8 months for driving through Henrico protest

A Hanover County man, who told police he was a high-ranking member of the Ku Klux Klan, was sentenced Tuesday to three years and eight months in jail for driving through a crowd of protesters in Henrico County last summer.

Harry Rogers, 37, pleaded guilty last week to five misdemeanors: three counts of assault, and one count each of destruction of property and hit and run. Each charge carries a penalty of up to a year in jail.

On Tuesday, Henrico Circuit Judge L.A. Harris Jr. sentenced Rogers to one year on each of the three assault charges, and to 12 months with 8 months suspended on each of the other two charges.

In exchange for his plea, three felonies and a fourth count of assault were dropped by prosecutors. Rogers initially was convicted in General District Court of six misdemeanors and sentenced to six years for those charges. (The additional count of assault was dropped because a third victim was never identified.)

He appealed those six convictions to Circuit Court, and then decided to plead guilty rather than go to trial, which was scheduled to begin Tuesday.

The incident unfolded around 5:45 p.m. on June 7.