KKK member sentenced to 3 years and 8 months for driving through Henrico protest

A Hanover County man, who told police he was a high-ranking member of the Ku Klux Klan, was sentenced Tuesday to three years and eight months in jail for driving through a crowd of protesters in Henrico County last summer.
Harry Rogers, 37, pleaded guilty last week to five misdemeanors: three counts of assault, and one count each of destruction of property and hit and run. Each charge carries a penalty of up to a year in jail.
On Tuesday, Henrico Circuit Judge L.A. Harris Jr. sentenced Rogers to one year on each of the three assault charges, and to 12 months with 8 months suspended on each of the other two charges.
In exchange for his plea, three felonies and a fourth count of assault were dropped by prosecutors. Rogers initially was convicted in General District Court of six misdemeanors and sentenced to six years for those charges. (The additional count of assault was dropped because a third victim was never identified.)
He appealed those six convictions to Circuit Court, and then decided to plead guilty rather than go to trial, which was scheduled to begin Tuesday.
The incident unfolded around 5:45 p.m. on June 7.
Rogers, driving a blue Chevrolet pickup truck, was headed south on Lakeside Avenue toward the A.P. Hill monument when he passed a Black Lives Matter protest headed north on the divided roadway, just over the Richmond city line in Henrico.
He turned the truck around and drove onto the median northbound to catch up to the crowd, then re-entered the travel lanes, revved the engine and drove through protesters marching in the roadway.
At least two people were struck, though no one was seriously injured.
Rogers’ defense attorney, George Townsend, argued that the only marchers who were struck deliberately put themselves in the path of the vehicle, which he described as moving “at a walking pace.”
After a water bottle hit the roof of the vehicle, in which Roger's girlfriend's 14-year-old son was a passenger, Rogers stopped and exited the truck, puffing his chest and displaying the pistol on his hip.
Rogers then fled toward the A.P. Hill monument, located within the city limits at the intersection of West Laburnum Avenue and Hermitage Road, which turns into Lakeside Avenue.
He took to social media boasting about what he'd done.
“They scattered like [expletive] cockroaches,” Rogers said in a Facebook live video he posted after the incident and shortly before he was arrested by Henrico police. “It’s kind of funny if you ask me.”
