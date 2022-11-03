Last of 4 inmates to surrender after escaping Petersburg prison camp gets more time behind bars

The last of four inmates who surrendered after walking away from a minimum-security federal prison camp near Petersburg was the first one to be sentenced for his June escape. He received 21 months of additional prison time on Thursday.

During part of his 4½ days of freedom, Lamonte Rashawn Willis, 31, drank wine and spent time with his girlfriend in a nearby hotel, Assistant U.S. Attorney Angela Mastandrea-Miller told the court.

In fact, all four inmates who escaped were picked up by an unknown party and taken to the same hotel after they walked away from the satellite camp at the Federal Correctional Complex Petersburg on June 17, the prosecutor said.

Willis had to be coaxed into surrendering, Mastandrea-Miller said.

Officers with the U.S. Marshals Service Fugitive Task Force were able to track down his whereabouts in Suffolk, where he’s from, and reached out to his family members to help convince him to come back, the prosecutor said. He agreed, and marshals met him at the facility’s gates.

His three escaped companions surrendered earlier.

“They didn’t do any harm to the community but the community was certainly concerned about what they could do,” Mastandrea-Miller said, noting there was “wine waiting for them” when they escaped.

At the time, Willis was serving an 18-year prison term he received in 2015 on convictions of possessing and concealing stolen firearms and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon. The offenses involved Willis and two co-defendants conspiring to break into numerous homes in Hampton Roads and northeastern North Carolina and stealing 31 firearms that they sought to sell. Federal authorities recovered 41 firearms during the course of the investigation, according to court records.

The break-ins and thefts totaled more than $70,000 in damage and losses.

Following a sentencing hearing Thursday in U.S. District Court in Richmond, Judge Robert E. Payne sentenced Willis to 21 months in prison, with 18 months of that time to be served consecutively to his existing sentence.

The punishment was within discretionary federal sentencing guidelines, which for Willis was calculated at a range of 18 to 24 months. The government sought an active term of 21 months, while the defense asked for 18 months to be served concurrently with Willis’ existing term.

The inmates who escaped with Willis — Corey Branch, 41; Kareem Shaw, 46; Tavares Graham, 44 — have all pleaded guilty to federal charges of escaping from a federal prison. All three are to be sentenced Dec. 1. They will likely receive lesser punishments because they surrendered sooner than Willis.

The four men left the prison satellite camp around 9:30 or 10 p.m., but weren’t discovered missing until about midnight. The U.S. Marshals Service was notified they were absent without permission about 1:45 a.m. the following day.

The satellite camp houses low-security risk inmates in a dormitory, which is adjacent to the Federal Bureau of Prisons minimum-security facility at 1100 River Road in Prince George County.

In a sentencing memorandum, Mastandrea-Miller said the Bureau of Prisons trusted Willis to abide by their rules when they placed him in the minimum-security satellite camp.

“His escape from the facility was a significant breach of the trust that was placed in him,” she said. “The community was aware that the defendant and three other inmates had escaped, and they were justifiably on edge until they learned that all four men were back in custody.”