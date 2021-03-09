Last of three suspects in 2019 'friendly fire' killing in Chesterfield pleads guilty

The last of three defendants charged with inadvertently killing their friend during a drive-by shooting in Chesterfield County in which another man was the intended target pleaded guilty to felony murder Tuesday as part of an agreement that netted the defendant a five-year prison term.
Travion Hargrove, 24, was driving a car with three friends he recruited to help settle a dispute when two of them opened fire as they drove past their intended target on Ronaldton Road about 11:30 p.m. on May 7, 2019. The shooting occurred in a neighborhood off Courthouse Road and Lucks Lane.
Tavario Gates, 23, fired from his window as he was seated behind Hargrove. But the second shooter, Jamaar Townes, 26, sitting in the front passenger seat, reached out his window and fired over the top of the car in the same direction as Gates.
But in doing so, Townes' inadvertently shot into the car and struck Gates in the rear seat, fatally injuring him.
"For whatever reason - whether it was hitting a bump or stopping or slowing down - the gun ended up shooting into the car," Chesterfield Deputy Commonwealth's Attorney Frank LaRuffa told the court in a summary of evidence.
Hargrove sped off, driving to the nearby Minit Mart at 1120 Courthouse Road, where he instructed an employee to call 911. Although initially uncooperative with police, Hargrove eventually identified Townes when detectives told him that it was Townes who had shot his friend, LaRuffa said.
On Tuesday, just over 22 months after the shooting, Hargrove pleaded guilty to the murder count and obstruction of justice, which was reduced from conspiracy to commit a felony as part of the plea agreement. Two accompanying charges of felony use of a firearm and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon were withdrawn.
Townes, the principal shooter, pleaded guilty July 29 to murder, felony use of a firearm and possession of a gun by a convicted felon and was sentenced to 48 years in prison with 30 years suspended, giving him 18 years to serve.
Deonte Thomas, 26, who was in the car but didn't fire any shots, pleaded no contest Sept. 14 to a misdemeanor charge of being an accessory after the fact; he was sentenced to 12 months in jail.
In his summary, LaRuffa said Hargrove and the intended target of the shooting had "some contact" earlier that evening, so Hargrove contacted the three co-defendants to help him settle the score. They drove from Hargrove's house to Ronaldton Road, where the intended target lived, and an independent witness observed from his window four men in a car drive down the street.
The vehicle appeared to slow down before the witness heard gunfire, and then speed away after the gunshots.
"The evidence [at trial] would have been that as the car was coming down the road, Tavario Gates was shooting out his window, in the driver's direction, and Jamaar Townes, the front passenger, was shooting over the top of the car," LaRuffa said.
The intended target, who was standing in his front yard, was not struck by the gunfire.
The prosecutor said the plea agreement was crafted based on Hargrove's culpability relative to Townes, who fired the fatal shots, and input from the victim's family, "who told us that this defendant was the only one in the group that said they were sorry that it occurred."
Prosecutors also considered the circumstantial nature of the case and having to rely on one independent witness, whose observation may have been impacted by the nighttime conditions.
"Even if that witness were accepted, the jury would have to accept that this defendant knew that there was going to be a shooting that was going to occur," LaRuffa said. "The defendant's statement was that he did not know."
Defense attorney Greg Sheldon also noted there was no physical evidence that implicated Hargrove, that he didn't flee after driving to the convenience store with his mortally wounded friend, and was responsible for alerting authorities about Thomas' need for emergency medical care.
Chesterfield Circuit Judge David Johnson ultimately concurred with LaRuffa's reasoning in offering Hargrove a plea deal that seemed exceptionally favorable. However, the judge said he had never before "departed downward in such a drastic fashion" from discretionary state sentencing guidelines, which called for an active prison term of between 15 years and two months and 25 years and four months.
"But the judicial process is not a cookie cutter," the judge said. "Each case, each individual and each fact scenario is unique. And the court must weigh those unique and specific facts in each case in an attempt to obtain justice."
"The court also recognizes that this is part of an overall effort that brought a number of defendants to justice," Johnson added. "And so for all of these reasons, the court finds this plea agreement represents the most prudent course in an effort to achieve justice for the victim and the community."
