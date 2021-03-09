Last of three suspects in 2019 'friendly fire' killing in Chesterfield pleads guilty

The intended target, who was standing in his front yard, was not struck by the gunfire.

The prosecutor said the plea agreement was crafted based on Hargrove's culpability relative to Townes, who fired the fatal shots, and input from the victim's family, "who told us that this defendant was the only one in the group that said they were sorry that it occurred."

Prosecutors also considered the circumstantial nature of the case and having to rely on one independent witness, whose observation may have been impacted by the nighttime conditions.

"Even if that witness were accepted, the jury would have to accept that this defendant knew that there was going to be a shooting that was going to occur," LaRuffa said. "The defendant's statement was that he did not know."

Defense attorney Greg Sheldon also noted there was no physical evidence that implicated Hargrove, that he didn't flee after driving to the convenience store with his mortally wounded friend, and was responsible for alerting authorities about Thomas' need for emergency medical care.