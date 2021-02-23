Last two alleged players in $6 million international fraud plead guilty

Among the conspirators' schemes was to impersonate law enforcement officials from the FBI and DEA and other agencies and threaten victims with legal and financial consequences if they did not cooperate.

The conspirators also convinced victims to send money via wire transfer as initial installments for falsely promised loans. A significant number of victims who were tricked or coerced into sending bulk cash were elderly.

In pleading guilty, Parmar admitted that from March 2017 to April 2019, he traveled to 30 states and collected at least 4,358 wire transfers sent by victims via Western Union, MoneyGram, and Walmart2Walmart, with losses totaling at least $4,312,585.

Also, Parmar, working for Pathan and another person, received and attempted to receive at least 91 packages of bulk cash sent by victims from several states, including Virginia, via FedEx, UPS, or USPS, totaling at least $1,593,591.

Parmar also received at least 549 counterfeit identification documents sent to him by Pathan to use in retrieving the packages and wires sent by victims.

From October 2018 to March 2019, Patel retrieved more than 250 wire transfers from 230 individual victims on behalf of Pathan totaling $219,520. The wires were received in Virginia, Connecticut and Rhode Island.