Lawsuit alleging assault by Short Pump Middle School football players has been settled

A lawsuit filed on behalf of a then-12-year-old Short Pump Middle School student who allegedly was assaulted by football teammates in 2017 has been settled for undisclosed terms in U.S. District Court.

The suit, first filed in Henrico County Circuit Court in 2019 by the youth's parents, was transferred to federal court. It initially sought $350,000, alleging that the Henrico County School Board and other school officials failed to create a "safe, non-discriminatory and inclusive environment" by allowing students to harass and physically assault the youth in violation of his rights.

In a five-page order last month, U.S. District Judge M. Hannah Lauck approved a confidential settlement in which school officials admit no liability for the incident, but agreed to an undisclosed amount of compensation for the youth, known as DJ in the pleadings. DJ's parents consider the settlement fair, noted the judge.

Among other things, the settlement creates a trust for DJ which he can use for his education and and other appropriate needs once he turns 18 years old. One third of the settlement amount will be paid to DJ's lawyers along with an additional $8,600 in expenses.