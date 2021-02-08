Lawsuits seek $13 million in overdose death of Hopewell police informant

"Defendants knew that [Howlett] was a drug addict yet intentionally, recklessly and with gross indifference to his life and well-being, negligently and purposely forced and coerced him to buy illegal drugs and exposed him to illegal drugs including drugs they knew, or should have known, were highly dangerous and contained deadly ingredients such as fentanyl," the complaint says.

Further, the suit says the defendants knew or should have known - given that Howlett had tested positive during prior drug tests - that Howlett "was using some of the drugs that defendants were making him purchase."

Just prior to his death, Howlett was forced again to serve as a police informant to purchase drugs, believed to be heroin, and prior to or on about July 30, 2018, Howlett ingested some of the illegal drugs, which contained significantly high amounts of fentanyl and caused his death. He died due to combined fentanyl, acetylfentanyl and desproprionylfentanyl toxicity, according to the complaint.

Howlett "was just one of many drug addicted youth that the defendants coerced, threatened and forced, and continue to coerce, threaten and force to service as police informants while knowing that they are exposing such youth to using and dying from the drugs the defendants were and are making those youth purchase," the suit says.