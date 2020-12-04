Lawyer sentenced to pay $5.7 million in restitution, serve four years in international fraud case

A California lawyer has been sentenced to four years in prison and ordered to pay $5,715,578.21 in restitution in an international fraud scheme that involved two players in the Richmond area.

Stuart Jay Anderson, 52, of Aliso Viejo, Calif., was sentenced Thursday by U.S. District Judge Henry E. Hudson, who accepted Anderson's guilty plea in January to a charge of conspiracy to commit mail fraud in a scam that ran from 2014 until last year.

Sentencing guidelines called for a term of roughly five to six years in prison. Anderson's lawyers asked for a lesser term, citing among other things his lack of a prior criminal record.

"The driving force behind Mr. Anderson’s participation in the offense was not greed or venality. Instead, Mr. Anderson's motivation was to succeed where he had previously failed: to provide financially for his family. Sadly, Mr. Anderson’s actions in this case have had just the opposite result, bringing his family not only uncertainty about the future but public humiliation as well," wrote his lawyer, Eugene Gorokhov, in a sentencing memorandum to Hudson.