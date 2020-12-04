Lawyer sentenced to pay $5.7 million in restitution, serve four years in international fraud case

A California lawyer has been sentenced to four years in prison and ordered to pay $5,715,578.21 in restitution in an international fraud scheme that involved two players in the Richmond area.
Stuart Jay Anderson, 52, of Aliso Viejo, Calif., was sentenced Thursday by U.S. District Judge Henry E. Hudson, who accepted Anderson's guilty plea in January to a charge of conspiracy to commit mail fraud in a scam that ran from 2014 until last year.
Sentencing guidelines called for a term of roughly five to six years in prison. Anderson's lawyers asked for a lesser term, citing among other things his lack of a prior criminal record.
"The driving force behind Mr. Anderson’s participation in the offense was not greed or venality. Instead, Mr. Anderson's motivation was to succeed where he had previously failed: to provide financially for his family. Sadly, Mr. Anderson’s actions in this case have had just the opposite result, bringing his family not only uncertainty about the future but public humiliation as well," wrote his lawyer, Eugene Gorokhov, in a sentencing memorandum to Hudson.
Anderson was charged and tried separately from two area men, James Michael Johnson, 68, of Richmond, and James Leonard Smith, 54, of Midlothian, who were convicted by a federal jury in October of the wire fraud conspiracy charge, four counts of wire fraud and conspiracy to launder money.
They are set to be sentenced on March 5. A fourth man indicted in the case, Brian Michael Bridge, 46, of London, the owner of Chimera Group Ltd., is a fugitive.
Bridge allegedly worked with Johnson and Smith in the Richmond area to operate an international "advance fee" scheme through Chimera Group Ltd. Authorities said that, generally, in advance payment schemes, promoters promise to pay the victims money later in exchange for an upfront advance payment.
The three allegedly approached people who were looking for high-yield investments and startup businesses in need of capital.
The indictment alleged that the defendants used escrow attorneys - Anderson among them - who were also part of the scheme to give the appearance that the victims’ money would be secure. Once the victims' money was received, the attorneys forwarded it from their escrow accounts to the defendants and affiliated persons.
