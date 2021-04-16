Lawyers appointed for former South Richmond assisted living facility owner who is charged with defrauding government of more than $800k

A Richmond woman charged with defrauding the government out of $823,734 in benefits intended for the care of residents at the assisted living facility she once owned was appointed lawyers in federal court Friday.

Mable B. Jones, 77, was indicted earlier this month on 13 counts of wire fraud and two counts of making false statements. At a brief hearing Friday before U.S. Magistrate Judge Elizabeth W. Hanes an arraignment was set April 26 and lawyers with the federal public defenders office were appointed to represent her.

Jones used a wheeled walker to enter the courtroom as was accompanied by another women who had what appeared to be a small oxygen tank.

According to the 17-page indictment, from 1997 to 2019 when it closed, Jones owned and operated an assisted living facility, Jones & Jones, at 7804 and 7806 Forest Hill Ave.

The facility primarily served elderly and incapacitated adults who were legally incapable of managing their own money. Jones & Jones served as a representative payee and regularly received state and federal benefits payments on behalf of those residents.