Lawyers in Richmond monuments case disagree about significance of ruling in Charlottesville case

Jeffery Breit, a Virginia Beach lawyer representing Stoney, said Thursday's ruling that the City of Charlottesville can remove the statues supports the position of Richmond's city council and Stoney.

"We feel good about the opinion ... the reasoning helps us wonderfully," contends Breit. He added that the ruling shows that "if city council wants to take them down, that's their prerogative."

Patrick McSweeney, a lawyer representing the plaintiffs, disagreed. He said the Charlottesville ruling does not impact his clients' case concerning the monuments removed from city property, or separate efforts to prevent Gov. Ralph Northam from removing the Lee statue situated on state property.

"That has nothing to do with our case," said McSweeney on Thursday of the Supreme Court ruling.

The Virginia Supreme Court has agreed to hear the appeal in the case of the proposed Lee monument removal in Richmond. But the justices have not yet decided whether to consider McSweeney's request that they review Marchant's ruling in the case concerning the removed monuments.

The Lee statue is on state property and the removed monuments were on city property, and different issues are involved.