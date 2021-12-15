'Let's show them something positive': Gilpin group wants to help shape Calhoun Center's future for kids

On a recent Saturday evening, a dozen childhood friends gathered beside the basketball court in the Calhoun Family Investment Center.
It was a very familiar place for the men, with a lot of good memories. When they were growing up in Gilpin Court in the 1970s, the Calhoun Center was a hub of recreation. Over the years it fell into disrepair. The indoor pool has sat empty since 2013. It was partially reopened, only recently, to kids in the neighborhood after a strong push this year from residents, community advocates and others to remodel and reopen it.
"We played in this very gym," said Isaac Carter, 60, sitting in the bleachers beside the court. "When I was growing up, there were always activities for kids and family activities. We respected each person who worked in here."
"What's in it now, there's pretty much nothing that can feed or nourish a community," he said. "It's not doing what it was there to do."
Carter and the other men, who have known each other for at least 50 years, want to help make the Calhoun Center what it once was. They have formed a group called Brothers Concerned for Gilpin and have been having regular planning meetings, like the one they had on the recent Saturday night, Dec. 4.
They were meeting to plan for the huge holiday dinner and toy giveaway they are having this Saturday at the Calhoun Center, 436 Calhoun St., from noon to 4 p.m. They are preparing to feed as many as 2,000 children and adults.
Members of Brothers Concerned for Gilpin believe that by holding events consistently for the community, they can connect with kids at early ages and guide them onto positive paths, to build a stronger community. By showing a more steady presence for the kids and offering them food and fun things to do to get their attention, they hope to make the Calhoun Center a place where kids want to come. Eventually, they hope to get the city to go along with adding programs to teach kids things like computer skills and other job training.
"You gotta make it fun, but you can sneak in some counseling, you can get them some tutoring," said Edward "Shorty" Mayo, 64, one of the members of Brothers Concerned for Gilpin. "You can drive them away from some of this negative stuff. We want to be the ones to guide them away from the streets into a good direction."
By closing community centers, Mayo said, the powers that be are forcing kids to the street corners, where they're more likely to end up in trouble.
"These kids could not come in this place two months ago," said Mayo, as if in disbelief, during the group's meeting Dec. 4 at the Calhoun Center. "Now, how crazy is that? They could not come in this community center, two months ago."
Ray Neblett, another member of the group, believes he and the other men can give young Black children hope.
"We want to be the examples and the leaders of the new school," said Neblett, who has held free basketball and life-skills camps for inner-city youth since 2009. "We want to be showing the whole city of Richmond and show what Black men can do in their community."
Saturday's holiday event at the Calhoun Center is one of several events being planned by Black men in underserved neighborhoods for the holidays and beyond.
The men from Gilpin already had been having some events for the community, but they got more organized after Mayor Levar Stoney in September proposed using federal funds to upgrade the Calhoun Center and reopen the pool. His administration has said the money was contingent upon the Richmond Redevelopment and Housing Authority transferring ownership of the property to the city, a process that could take as long as a year.
After hearing the mayor's announcement, Mayo knew his old friends would want to help shape the future of the center. With this in mind, he called them together a few months ago to meet for lunch at Sugar's Crab Shack on Chamberlayne Avenue.
"Once we discussed what the needs were and the kids, nobody wanted to leave," Mayo said.
That same enthusiasm was evident beside the basketball court at the Calhoun Center on Dec. 4, when Brothers Concerned for Gilpin had one of their planning meetings for this Saturday's holiday celebration event.
Carter went over what the menu will be: chicken, macaroni and cheese, corn, green beans and bread. He said he would be able to cook some of the food at his church and bring it over.
"I'm gonna get paper plates," Neblett said.
Someone mentioned that they would have masks and hand sanitizer for attendees. They discussed how they would be seeking more donations and toys.
"We want it to be something special," Mayo said.
They talked over the group's financials and about how they hope officials from the Richmond Police Department and city Sheriff's Office, and members of the city council, will stop by to support the effort. The group has said that all donations go directly back into the community.
After they finished talking business, Keisha Cummings introduced the group to a younger man, 21-year-old DeAndre Broidy, and told them that Broidy has been helping out his own community on Ruffin Road in South Richmond. Cummings is CEO and founder of 2Love LLC, a consulting company that specializes in bringing communities together.
The Gilpin men gave Broidy a warm applause. To them, Broidy said: "Seeing some people come together and actually help their community, that's going to mean something to the little ones. That's the ones that's looking up to us."
On Friday or Saturday, Broidy is planning to give away coats, backpacks and dozens of toys to kids in LaFayette Gardens, his apartment community on Ruffin Road.
Some of the Gilpin men also have connected with some men who have been organizing events and mentoring kids in the Mosby Court area in Richmond's East End. After Mayo read a story about their efforts in the Richmond Times-Dispatch, he and Carter went to their Turkey Bowl event for kids on Thanksgiving Day at Martin Luther King Jr. Middle School to show support.
There has been some discussion about men from different neighborhoods eventually working together to organize larger events, but for now, the Gilpin and Mosby groups are focusing on their own neighborhoods.
"If you want to do something positive, you start at home," Mayo said.
Demetrius Williams, one of the men who held the Turkey Bowl, said he and his friends Von Johnson and Kevin Harris are having another event, their Christmas Toy Giveaway, on Christmas Eve in the circle on Accommodation Street in Mosby Court. There will be Santa Claus, hot cocoa and lots of toys. The event, hosted by Williams' organization, NoResidue & Co., starts at noon and will last until all the toys are gone.
"My plan is I want the whole neighborhood to come out," Williams said. "I want the whole Mosby community to come together for this."
In South Side, a nonprofit organization called the Dreamers Academy Foundation Inc. is holding its 3rd Annual Toy Drive on Saturday. The organization's president, Lamarr Johnson, is expecting that from 3,000 to 5,000 toys will be given away. The event is from 10 a.m. to noon at New Life Deliverance Tabernacle, 900 Decatur St.
"I'm hoping that we can put some smiles on some kids' faces," said Johnson, owner of Pig & Brew restaurant in South Richmond. "This is a trying time. A lot of people are still struggling."
For the Brothers Concerned for Gilpin, seeing kids having fun on Saturday in the Calhoun Center — the place that meant so much to them when they were little — will be a great gift for them, too.
"We're not going to save every kid, but we're going to save some," Mayo said. "Kids want to know what you're doing, so let's show them something positive."