A judge has sentenced a convicted killer to life in prison for a May 2021 shooting in Dinwiddie County.

Anthony Lamont Brown, convicted of first-degree murder, was handed the sentence last month by Circuit Court Judge Joseph M. Teefey, Jr.

Teefey was also sentenced Brown to 30 years for aggravated malicious wounding, and six years collectively on two charges of use of a firearm in the commission of a felony.

Brown was convicted of the charges on December 6, 2022 by a Dinwiddie County jury.

The charges stemmed from a May 2021, incident. At the time, investigators believe that an argument at a neighborhood cookout led to the gunfire.

At trial, Colonial Heights Special Prosecutors Deputy Commonwealth’s Attorney Ashley P. Henderson and Assistant Commonwealth’s Attorney Raychel E. Webster presented eyewitness testimony, police, and investigators from the Dinwiddie Sheriff’s Office, along with evidence from the Department of Forensic Science and the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner.

According to a press release from the Colonial Height’s commonwealth’s attorney, Ms. Webster argued at sentencing that the defendant shot an unarmed victim in the back and that there was nothing to mitigate or explain the defendant’s conduct to warrant a lesser sentence.

In May 2021, police responded to the 4100 block of Beth Lane in North Dinwiddie to answer the report of a person shot. Waekuon Quendrick, 23, of Petersburg, was taken to Southside Regional Medical Center and was pronounced dead upon arrival, according to the sheriff's office.