Seven Henrico County deputies were charged Tuesday in Irvo Otieno's death, which occurred during the intake process at a Virginia mental health facility. Prosecutors say Otieno was smothered to death when deputies held him on the ground for 12 minutes while in handcuffs and leg irons.

