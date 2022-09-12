 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Loaded gun found in passenger's bag at Richmond airport on Sunday: TSA

Gun

In this image released Monday by the Transportation Security Administration, a photo of a gun that the agency said was found Sunday in a passenger's bar at Richmond International Airport is shown. 

A North Carolina resident was arrested at Richmond International Airport on Sunday for having a loaded gun in his carry-on bag, authorities said. 

The Transportation Security Administration in a statement said the .45 caliber handgun was loaded with five bullets, including one in the chamber.

“You would think that our nation’s high awareness of the happenings of Sept. 11, 2001, would remind people that TSA is on the job to help ensure that another catastrophic incident does not happen again,” said Robin “Chuck” Burke, TSA’s federal security director for the airport, in a statement. “Especially on this solemn day, this traveler should have known better than to try to carry a firearm through our security checkpoint and onto a flight. Instead he was arrested and faces a stiff financial civil penalty.”

TSA officers stopped the man when the bag triggered an alarm in the X-ray unit at a security checkpoint, the statement said. 

Fourteen guns have been caught at Richmond airport checkpoints so far this year. Last year, the total was 20. 