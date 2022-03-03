Longtime police chief in Colonial Heights under investigation after allegations of 'inappropriate behavior' while off-duty

Longtime Colonial Heights police Chief Jeff Faries is being investigated by state police following allegations of "inappropriate behavior" and has been placed on administrative leave by the city manager "until further notice."

At the request of Colonial Heights officials, the Virginia State Police Bureau of Criminal Investigations has initiated a probe "into allegations of inappropriate behavior and interactions in an off-duty capacity" by Faries, state police spokeswoman Corinne Geller said in a statement released Thursday by the department.

"The investigation remains ongoing at this time," she said.

City Manager Douglas Smith said in a statement that Faries, who has been with the department since 1989 and its chief for 15 years, was placed on leave Wednesday. Maj. Robert Ruxer has been appointed acting chief until the matter is resolved, Smith said.

Smith declined to say why Faries was placed on leave and whether he will be paid during the duration of his absence.

"With this being a personnel-related matter, no additional information is being provided at this time," Smith wrote in the statement.

Faries could not be immediately reached for comment. The Richmond Times-Dispatch asked Ruxer by email to contact the chief to inquire whether he would be interested in providing a comment. Ruxer indicated he would do so.