Louisa County deputies fatally shoot man; state police investigating

Virginia State Police has started an investigation into an incident Monday in which a man was fatally shot by Louisa County sheriff's deputies after he rushed toward the officers with a knife, police said.

Michael Cline, 35, was killed in the 1 p.m. incident on Thacker Road in Mineral, state police spokeswoman Sgt. Jessica Shehan said in a statement.

Shehan said Louisa deputies responded to the Thacker Road address to serve a felony warrant on Cline. As the officers attempted to place Cline under arrest, he attempted to flee on foot. Deputies then deployed a Taser, at which time Cline produced a knife and "rushed toward the deputies," Shehan said.

Two deputies immediately fired their service weapons and Cline was struck and killed, Shehan said. Neither officer was injured in the incident.

In an earlier statement on the shooting, Louisa Detective Chuck Love said deputies responded to the address to locate a man wanted on a felony charge issued from Orange County.

Love said when deputies arrived, they were advised the wanted subject was not there. As they prepared to leave, the deputies observed the man running of the residence and they pursued him. As they attempted to take him into custody, the man ran towards the deputies with a weapon, "causing the deputies to shoot the subject," Love said.

Louisa Sheriff Donald Lowe requested assistance from state police to investigate the shooting.