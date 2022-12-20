Louisa County deputies fatally shoot man; state police investigating

Virginia State Police has started an investigation into an incident Monday in which a man was fatally shot by Louisa County sheriff's deputies after he rushed toward the officers with a knife, police said.
Michael Cline, 35, was killed in the 1 p.m. incident on Thacker Road in Mineral, state police spokeswoman Sgt. Jessica Shehan said in a statement.
Shehan said Louisa deputies responded to the Thacker Road address to serve a felony warrant on Cline. As the officers attempted to place Cline under arrest, he attempted to flee on foot. Deputies then deployed a Taser, at which time Cline produced a knife and "rushed toward the deputies," Shehan said.
Two deputies immediately fired their service weapons and Cline was struck and killed, Shehan said. Neither officer was injured in the incident.
The U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Eastern District of Virginia prosecuted 250 firearm offenders this year and obtained through forfeiture at …
In an earlier statement on the shooting, Louisa Detective Chuck Love said deputies responded to the address to locate a man wanted on a felony charge issued from Orange County.
People are also reading…
Love said when deputies arrived, they were advised the wanted subject was not there. As they prepared to leave, the deputies observed the man running of the residence and they pursued him. As they attempted to take him into custody, the man ran towards the deputies with a weapon, "causing the deputies to shoot the subject," Love said.
Louisa Sheriff Donald Lowe requested assistance from state police to investigate the shooting.
Sean McGoey's favorite stories of 2022
Reporter Sean McGoey looks back on his favorite stories from the year 2022.
As a data reporter, I spend a lot of time working through spreadsheets with thousands of rows of data, and my job is to explain the patterns t…
As a curious person, when I hear a statement like "it's really tough to buy a house right now," my immediate reaction is to wonder: What makes…
Tracking down the answer to the question "how many books have been reviewed and/or pulled off the shelves in Virginia school districts because…
After the tragic death of two paddleboarders on the James River in May, I went looking for information about whether the group they went paddl…
This is another story that forced me out of my comfort zone, but in the best way possible. In November, I attended the annual Kristallnacht re…
(804) 649-6450