A 16-year-old who pleaded guilty to fatally shooting Lucia Bremer, 13, in the garage of her friend’s home after the girls walked back from the Godwin High School soccer fields in March 2021 has been sentenced to 60 years in prison.

Dylan A. Williams was 14 at the time of the shooting, but was tried as an adult. He initially had been charged with felony first-degree murder, attempted murder, threatening to shoot up a school and use of a firearm in the commission of a felony, as well as misdemeanor charges of brandishing a firearm and possession of a firearm by a minor.

The Quioccasin Middle School student suffered nine gunshot wounds. A 9 mm handgun matching casings recovered from the scene was found in Williams’ home.

The shooting was in the garage of Bremer’s friend’s house in the 1900 block of Hickoryridge Road in the Gayton West community. Bremer’s friend escaped into the home and called for help.

Officials have said it’s unclear why Williams targeted the girls, with whom he attended school but apparently did not know.

Williams pleaded guilty in January to the killing and to attempted murder of the girl who was walking with Bremer at the time. The plea agreement capped at 60 years the active prison term to which he could be sentenced.

In a statement issued after the hearing, Bremer’s parents, Jonathan and Meredith, said the plea deal “has our full endorsement.”

“While this process has been arduous, taking twists and turns with delays that likely could have been avoided, it is the outcome that matters,” they said. “We had the satisfaction of watching Lucia’s murderer admit his guilt, and that is not something we were ever assured of before today.”

Prosecutors said Williams had been diagnosed with extensive trauma and mental health issues that went unaddressed for years.