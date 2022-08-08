Major crime has risen 28% so far this year in Richmond, with property crime driving the numbers

Major reported crime rose 28% in Richmond during the first six months of this year, although property crime — not violent crime — was the driving factor, Richmond Police Chief Gerald Smith said during a crime briefing Monday.

“Property crime for the year is up 32%, and this a whopping difference of over 1,000 [offenses],” Smith said. “This is what’s driving crime right now. Not violent crime, but property crime is pushing the envelope for us here in Richmond.”

Reported violent crime — homicides, rapes, robbery and aggravated assaults — rose by a modest 1.7%, from 522 offenses during the first six months of 2021 to 531 for the same period this year. By comparison, property crime — larcenies, burglaries, vehicle thefts and arson fires — surged from 3,119 offenses to 4,134, the chief reported.

The number of homicides remained even from Jan. 1 through June 30 — a total of 31 killings — compared with the same period in 2021. Of those, 28 were committed by firearms. Smith noted the department has created a new category that tracks killings by guns.

Nonfatal shootings also were even — 109 offenses — for the first six months of 2021 and this year.

The chief began Monday’s briefing with a statement about the ongoing controversy concerning the alleged mass shooting that police said was planned for Dogwood Dell on July 4.

“We are closing all discussion about the planned Fourth of July mass shooting,” Smith announced at the onset. “The matter is now in the hands of the federal government. As it has already been stated, we’ll follow wherever the investigation leads us.”

The chief then reiterated his previous account that the investigation started with a tip about a mass shooting plot on July 4, and that the tipster provided information about firearms and other noteworthy information to assist in the investigation. “While the tipster did not explicitly say Dogwood Dell as the location, the department, based on all information available at the time, determined Dogwood Dell was the most likely target.”

At briefing’s end, two reporters tried asking questions about the incident, but Smith quickly squelched further discussion.

During a preliminary hearing last week in Richmond General District Court for the two men charged, a Richmond prosecutor told Judge David Hicks that he had no evidence that the alleged July 4 mass shooting was planned for Dogwood Dell. The prosecutor said there was evidence to support “the potential for a shooting” but not at a specific location.

The prosecutor then withdrew state charges against Guatemalan immigrants Julio Alvarado-Dubon, 38, and Rolman Balcarcel-Bavagas, 52, because he noted the U.S. Attorney’s Office has assumed prosecution of the case and filed federal charges against the pair.

Both men are scheduled to appear Tuesday in U.S. District Court in Richmond for detention hearings.

Continuing with his crime report, Smith noted the surge in property crime was fueled by a 33% jump in larcenies — from 2,403 offenses in 2021 to 3,194 so far this year.

“We’ve seen vehicles being the main target,” he said. “Car break-ins, theft of vehicles. We’re also seeing quite a few packages that are being stolen. Lock your cars, keep your valuables in your car out of sight.”

Reported vehicle thefts rose 32%, from 340 to 449. “Don’t leave your car running, even if you’re running into the convenience store,” the chief said. “Take your key fob with you; also, don’t leave your valet key in the car. That is a great deal of how these thefts happen, is the valet key is left in the car, and people are just going through cars and will take the valet key and take the car.”

Arson fires spiked a whopping 254%, from 11 in 2021 to 39 so far this year. Between April 1 and June 30 alone, there were 15 buildings, six vehicles and six super cans set ablaze, Smith said.

Break-ins also rose during the first six months of this year, but less significantly than the other categories of property crime. A total of 410 burglaries were reported through June 30, a 21% increase over the 339 reported during the same period last year.

Under violent crime, reported rapes inched up from 24 to 27, while robberies dropped from 162 to 133, or 18%. Reported aggravated assaults rose from 305 to 340, or 11%.

As part of the department’s ongoing efforts to reduce gun violence, Smith noted that officers seized 532 firearms through the first six months of the year.

“We’ve gone back five years to find out where exactly the violent crime occurs, and we’ve located some areas — and 2% of [the city’s] land mass for the last five years account for 26% of the violent crime here in Richmond,” the chief said.