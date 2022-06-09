Major drug kingpin in Henrico gets 23 years for trafficking pounds of heroin and cocaine worth millions

A Henrico County drug kingpin whose network led investigators to four major U.S. cities and into Mexico, and resulted in the seizure of more than 100 pounds of heroin and cocaine worth millions of dollars, pleaded guilty this week to operating a criminal enterprise and laundering his drug proceeds through shell businesses.

Nikike N. Tyler, 43, of Henrico, was a major wholesale trafficker of heroin, cocaine and marijuana who coordinated with out-of-state drug suppliers for pounds of narcotics at a time, Henrico Assistant Commonwealth's Attorney Susan Parrish said in a summary of evidence presented Tuesday.

Tyler used the U.S. Postal Service in 2017 to arrange shipments of drugs to the Richmond area, and would coordinate with others to have the packages delivered to their addresses or to retrieve those packages on his behalf. As his operation progressed, Tyler enlisted accomplices to pick up and transport drugs by vehicle from various locations in the U.S., and they were delivered to various houses and storage units in the Richmond area, Parrish said in her summary.

Tyler also enlisted accomplices to transport and deliver large sums of money, both locally and out of state, for payment of drug shipments. These individuals operated at Tyler's direction and not on their own initiative, Parrish said.

"Tyler's network was abnormal for the Richmond area due to the large volume of narcotics coming directly into the city," Henrico police narcotics Detective Clint Hoover said. "The investigation led us directly to New York, Atlanta, Chicago, Los Angeles, Texas and Mexico."

During the course of the 3-year investigation, law enforcement agencies seized 62 pounds of heroin, 44 pounds of cocaine, 264 grams of fentanyl and 2,233 pounds of marijuana linked to Tyler's operation. In addition, "about $1.8 million was either seized during the investigation or identified in illegal drug proceeds attributed to Tyler's network," Hoover said.

"When reduced to common amounts sold on the streets to the user, that equates to about 56,000 units of heroin and about 100,000 units of cocaine, [with] an approximate value of $2.8 million in heroin and $2 million in cocaine," Hoover said.

The investigation resulted in another benefit: More than 20 Richmond-area drug dealers who were directly associated with Tyler's operation were arrested and charged, Hoover said.

Hector Ruiz, one of Tyler's major suppliers, pleaded guilty Tuesday in U.S. District Court in Richmond to distributing kilos of heroin in the Richmond area. Ruiz directed shipments of 20-30 kilos of heroin a week during a 7-month period beginning in December 2018. The heroin was supplied to Ruiz by a Mexican drug trafficking cartel, according to evidence.

After Ruiz left Richmond, Tyler maintained a relationship with traffickers in Mexico and continued to receive shipments of heroin.

Ahead of his scheduled week-long jury trial that was set for June 27, Tyler pleaded guilty Tuesday in Henrico Circuit Court to operating a criminal enterprise, conspiring to distribute heroin and cocaine, conspiring to distribute more than five pounds of marijuana and conspiracy to commit money laundering. Under terms of a plea agreement, Circuit Judge John Marshall sentenced Tyler to 65 years in prison with 42 years suspended, leaving him 23 to serve.

Tyler was one of 13 people arrested in September on indictments returned by a Henrico grand jury in connection with Tyler's drug operation. Aside from Tyler, only two other defendants have so far been tried and convicted.

The drug and money laundering conspiracy involving Tyler and his accomplices dates to at least Sept. 30, 2015. It was on that date that Robert Redfearn, 49, of Washington, D.C. — a longtime associate of Tyler who also has been charged — was stopped by the Texas Highway Patrol in a vehicle leased by another man at Richmond International Airport, according to evidence.

Texas troopers discovered 6 kilos of cocaine inside a door panel and also recovered $30,000 in cash and receipts for the rental car. Detectives later confirmed the cocaine was destined for the Richmond area at Tyler's direction.

Investigators learned a great deal about Tyler's drug trafficking activities after his cell phone was seized in August 2017 by Hanover sheriff's deputies during a stolen vehicle investigation. Henrico detectives then obtained the phone from Hanover and executed a search warrant to examine its contents. Detectives earlier had obtained Tyler's cell number through a separate drug investigation involving another man.

A review of Tyler's cell phone showed he gave daily directions to accomplices in coordinating drug sales and money transactions, Parrish said in her summary.

In March 2020, Tyler leased a large warehouse in South Richmond and registered a company in his name as Beloved Produce LLC. to operate at that location. A search warrant was executed there in September 2020 and investigators found two kilo presses and 6.7 pounds of marijuana. But no fruit was found, the prosecutor said.

Detectives found that Tyler opened numerous bank accounts in his name over the course of the investigation to include business accounts for Beloved Produce, which largely was a shell business. Investigators were unable to locate any legitimate income for Tyler between 2017 through September 2021.

"His accounts were funded and paid primarily by large cash deposits often made by others [including himself and accomplices]," Parish said in her summary. "All deposits made were under the 10K reporting requirements and many were found to be broken up or spread between various institutions and accounts."

Investigators also determined that Tyler had no record of paying taxes during their investigation.