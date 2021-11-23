Man, 19, acquitted of all charges in connection of shooting that killed 15-year-old in Richmond's East End

A jury deliberated in Richmond Circuit Court for more than seven hours last week before acquitting Antione D. Carter, 19, of all charges in connection of a shooting that killed 15-year-old Keontae Fox.

"I think the jury got it right," said Carter's attorney Leonard McCall, who said there was no DNA evidence linking his client to the shooting.

Fox was gunned down in the early morning hours of April 23, 2020, while walking in 1100 block of North 21st Street, where it intersects with R Street in Richmond's East End.

He was struck by six bullets, but prosecutors Christine Cestaro and Nathan Hittle said at least 18 bullets were shot at him.

Carter was in a car with three other people that police stopped within minutes of the shooting two blocks from where Fox was found lying on the ground. The officers had been at Martin Luther King Jr. Middle School when they heard the shots, and saw the car leaving an alley nearby without headlights.

In the car, police found three guns - two of which were "still hot to the touch," Hittle said in his opening statement - and two ski masks. Forensic investigators linked all three guns to the shooting, as well as a fourth gun that was never recovered.