Man, 46, arrested in Chesterfield stabbing that left two teens injured near middle school

Chesterfield County police said Tuesday night that they had arrested a 46-year-old man in connection with a stabbing in Chester that left two teenagers injured.

About 6:20 p.m., police responded to a report that two people had been stabbed during an altercation in a parking lot in the 3800 block of Cougar Trail, the same block as Carver Middle School.

Once on the scene, police officers found two male victims, one of them 17 years old and the other 18 years old, suffering from stab wounds. Both of them were taken to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Police obtained two warrants for malicious wounding for Turon M. Savoy Sr., 46, in connection with the stabbing. The investigation indicates that Savoy is known to the two victims, police said.

Savoy, a resident of the 6000 block of Rollback Drive in Chesterfield, was arrested Tuesday evening and is being held at the Chesterfield County Jail.

Police continue to investigate the incident. Anyone with information is urged to call Chesterfield police at (804) 748-1251 or Crime Solvers at (804) 748-0660.

You can also submit anonymous tips by going to www.crimesolvers.net or using the P3 Tips app for smartphones. All Crime Solvers methods are anonymous.