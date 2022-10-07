Man, 66, killed while walking on Nine Mile Road in Henrico

A Henrico County man was struck and killed by a vehicle Friday morning while walking on Nine Mile Road in eastern Henrico, police said.

Anthony Galvin Jr., 66, was pronounced dead at the scene.

Henrico police said they responded about 6:48 a.m. to Nine Mile Road near Garland Avenue for a report of a pedestrian hit by a vehicle.

Upon arrival, witnesses told officers that the victim was walking in the roadway. Drugs, alcohol and speed do not appear to be factors in the crash, police said.

The driver of the vehicle that struck Galvin remained on scene and is cooperating with police. No charges have been filed at this time.