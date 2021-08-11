Man accused of fatally shooting shopper at Chesterfield mall confronted victim over 2017 conversation

At that point Donovan came toward Taylor and grabbed him again. Taylor said “his temper got the best of him, he was feeling angry, [and] he also was scared,” Williams said.

Asked by Chief Deputy Commonwealth’s Attorney Jennifer Nesbitt whether Taylor warned Donovan that he had a gun, Williams said Taylor replied no. Taylor told the detective he thought Donovan might try to take his gun and use it against him if he announced he had a weapon. Donovan was unarmed.

Taylor admitted firing three shots, believing he hit Donovan twice. Taylor said he wanted the first shot to be a warning, and the second to hit Donovan in the leg, “because he said he was concerned there were other people were around.”

Dozens of shoppers were in the mall’s food court at the time of the shooting.

Two rounds struck Donovan — one on the right side of his back and the other on his right hip. The third round grazed Taylor’s sister, Cymere Branch, on her right wrist.

After the shooting, Taylor was focused on leaving the mall with his mother, sister and 2-year-old son, who had traveled from Petersburg to buy some clothes for the boy.