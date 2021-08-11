Man accused of fatally shooting shopper at Chesterfield mall confronted victim over 2017 conversation

A Petersburg man who admitted fatally shooting a shopper after starting a fight with him at Chesterfield Towne Center last year told police he confronted the victim over a conversation they had three years earlier that involved the mother of the defendant’s child, a detective testified Wednesday.
After he was arrested in the April 23, 2020, shooting of 22-year-old Kimani Donovan, who was shopping with friends at the mall, William E. Taylor Jr. told police he approached Donovan after recognizing him as the person he may have had a distasteful exchange with in 2017 about Taylor’s former girlfriend, who is the mother of his young son.
Taylor wasn’t positive that Donovan was the man when he walked up to him in the food court, and Donovan, 22, initially didn’t recognize Taylor, Chesterfield Detective Carey Williams said during the second day of Taylor’s murder trial in Chesterfield Circuit Court.
But as the two men continued to talk it became apparent they had a prior connection — an exchange that Taylor never forgot.
Donovan had communicated with Taylor’s former girlfriend shortly after they had broken up in 2017, and the two men had a conversation about Donovan contacting the woman. Taylor “didn’t like how that played out three years ago,” the detective testified, although Donovan had no romantic relationship with Taylor’s former girlfriend.
In testimony, Taylor McCoy confirmed that she and Donovan were never involved and she only considered him as a friend.
At the mall, Taylor walked up to Donovan, telling him, “You know, I really don’t appreciate how you spoke to me in that past conversation,” Williams said Taylor told him during a two-hour interview at police headquarters.
“At that point [Donovan] was standing up, and they came closer and closer to each other,” Williams said. Taylor alluded that “I may have said something that I shouldn’t have said,” and the tension between the two men ratcheted up, Williams testified.
Mall surveillance video shows Donovan moving within about a foot of Taylor, and at that point, Taylor “felt like his pride got in the way and he wasn’t just going to stand there and allow somebody to get to him,” the detective said Taylor told him.
Donovan kept saying, “What’s up, What’s up” while face-to-face with Taylor, according to Taylor’s account to the detective. Taylor felt like Donovan was in his personal space and “he said he wasn’t going to back down,” so he threw the first punch, Williams testified.
That led to a brawl in the food court with Donovan eventually gaining the upper hand. At one point when Taylor broke free, he walked toward his son’s diaper bag he had tossed to the floor during the fight. He knew his gun was concealed inside.
At that point Donovan came toward Taylor and grabbed him again. Taylor said “his temper got the best of him, he was feeling angry, [and] he also was scared,” Williams said.
Asked by Chief Deputy Commonwealth’s Attorney Jennifer Nesbitt whether Taylor warned Donovan that he had a gun, Williams said Taylor replied no. Taylor told the detective he thought Donovan might try to take his gun and use it against him if he announced he had a weapon. Donovan was unarmed.
Taylor admitted firing three shots, believing he hit Donovan twice. Taylor said he wanted the first shot to be a warning, and the second to hit Donovan in the leg, “because he said he was concerned there were other people were around.”
Dozens of shoppers were in the mall’s food court at the time of the shooting.
Two rounds struck Donovan — one on the right side of his back and the other on his right hip. The third round grazed Taylor’s sister, Cymere Branch, on her right wrist.
After the shooting, Taylor was focused on leaving the mall with his mother, sister and 2-year-old son, who had traveled from Petersburg to buy some clothes for the boy.
“He just said they needed to get out of there and they needed to take [his sister] to the hospital,” Williams said Taylor told him.
Taylor didn’t help Donovan or wait until the arrival of police or paramedics, who could have assisted his sister.
Instead of driving to Johnston-Willis Hospital, which is less than a half-mile from the mall, the family drove back to Petersburg to Taylor’s grandmother’s house. Taylor and his son got out, while his mother and sister drove to the Southside Emergency Care center in Colonial Heights, Williams said Taylor advised during their interview.
Taylor never called police or turned himself in. He was pulled over and arrested in a traffic stop about 3 a.m. in Petersburg, about nine hours after the shooting, Williams said.
Dr. Bradley Ryan, one of Donovan’s attending physicians, testified that Donovan “showed up in a condition that couldn’t be reversed.”
During the course of his 12-day stay in the hospital before he died, Donovan’s kidneys, circulatory system, respiratory system and neurological system all failed, and he was placed on life support, Ryan said.
The day after the shooting, investigators recovered Taylor’s 9 mm pistol after his son’s maternal grandmother found it in the boy’s diaper bag. Tracie Edmonds said Taylor never mentioned anything about the shooting at the mall when she picked up Taylor’s child later than same evening. “He seemed normal,” she testified.
Nesbitt and Assistant Commonwealth’s Attorney Catherine Gray rested their case Wednesday afternoon after calling 18 witnesses over two days.
Defense attorneys Ed Riley and Daniel Vinson told the court they will call one witness — the defendant — when the trial resumes Thursday morning.
The defense argues that Taylor acted in self defense. They say their client pulled the gun and fired only after Donovan — who gained the edge when the fight first broke out — continued to pursue Taylor after he broke free and walked toward the diaper bag that contained the gun.
The defense team said Taylor carried a firearm wherever he went because he was in a “constant state of fear and anxiety” after he and members of his family had been the victims of gun violence six times between 2016 and 2018.
A Chesterfield jury empaneled to decide the case should receive instructions and begin deliberations before noon Thursday. They will render verdicts on second-degree murder, malicious wounding, two counts of felony use of a firearm, three counts of maliciously shooting in an occupied building, felony child neglect and carrying a concealed weapon.
(804) 649-6450