Man accused of romancing at least 8 women he met on dating sites and scamming them for money

A man who allegedly romanced at least eight women in three states that he met through dating websites out of $267,361 has been charged with mail fraud.

Federal authorities accuse Eugene Johnson Jr., 39, of Leonardtown, Md., with running a scam from December 2014 to January 2018 in which he lied about having a romantic attachment to the women and then asked them for money after falsely claiming pressing financial needs.

According to a five-page charging document filed in federal court in Richmond, Johnson allegedly used websites including Plenty of Fish to meet women in states including Virginia.

After meeting the women online, Johnson, using aliases, obtained the telephone numbers of his victims and communicated with them over the telephone or via text messages. Among other things, he is accused of falsely stating he was an active duty U.S. Marine from Maine and the father of a child whose mother had died.

"Johnson falsely claimed that he wanted to marry each woman, buy a house with her, and raise his son and any children she might have together," states the charging document.