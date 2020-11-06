Man acquitted in Guatemalan mayor's killing detained on murder and firearm charges in 2006 Chesterfield slaying

A Guatemalan man recently acquitted in the 2017 killing of a town mayor in Guatemala has been detained in that country on murder, malicious wounding and firearm charges in a 2006 shooting in Chesterfield County that killed one man and wounded another.
Two days after being acquitted in the fatal shooting of Angel Amado, the mayor of Rabinal, Guatemala, the country's National Civil Police arrested Dimas de Jesus Luna, 45, on a U.S. detainer related to the Chesterfield charges, according to Guatemalan news accounts and Chesterfield police.
U.S. and Chesterfield authorities are now seeking his extradition back to Virginia.
"We don’t have a time frame as to when he will be extradited back to the states to face the charges here in Chesterfield, but based on some conversations I've had, it could take several years," said Chesterfield police Lt. Brad Connor. "I’m sure there is a [great deal] of red tape involved with trying to extradite from a foreign country. We don’t deal with this very often."
Luna is accused of killing one man and wounding another by firing into the SUV they were riding in on Sept. 13, 2006. The shooting occurred just after 2 a.m. in the 6000 block of Cricklewood Drive in the Chesterfield apartment complex where the victims lived.
Herber Felipe Hernandez Sucup, 21, was killed, and Elisea Camacho was wounded. A third man inside the SUV was not struck by gunfire.
According to Chesterfield police, Luna allegedly approached the SUV on foot and fired two shots into the SUV before getting into a vehicle and driving away. Camacho, who was driving the SUV, drove to a convenience store at Dundas Road and U.S. 1, where police were called.
When officers arrived, they found Sucup dead in the back seat with a gunshot wound to his upper torso. Camacho sustained a non-life threatening wound to his upper torso.
The fatal shooting was featured on America's Most Wanted in November 2009.
In an episode about the incident, host John Walsh said jealousy was the motive behind the shooting. Luna had moved in with a girlfriend who Camacho once dated, and Camacho still kept in touch with her. Camacho drove to her residence the night of the shooting to check in with her, according to the television show's account.
On Oct. 14 of this year, a Guatemalan court found Luna not guilty of killing Mayor Angel Amado in a shooting in which Amado and one of his counselors were ambushed on a dirt road as they were driving in a vehicle to Guatemala City, according to the Guatemalan newspaper La Hora. Three other people were convicted of the killing and each sentenced to 71 years in prison.
Two days after Luna was acquitted, he was arrested on the U.S. detainer for the Chesterfield charges as he was being released from a Guatemalan prison, the newspaper reported.
