Man acquitted in Guatemalan mayor's killing detained on murder and firearm charges in 2006 Chesterfield slaying

According to Chesterfield police, Luna allegedly approached the SUV on foot and fired two shots into the SUV before getting into a vehicle and driving away. Camacho, who was driving the SUV, drove to a convenience store at Dundas Road and U.S. 1, where police were called.

When officers arrived, they found Sucup dead in the back seat with a gunshot wound to his upper torso. Camacho sustained a non-life threatening wound to his upper torso.

The fatal shooting was featured on America's Most Wanted in November 2009.

In an episode about the incident, host John Walsh said jealousy was the motive behind the shooting. Luna had moved in with a girlfriend who Camacho once dated, and Camacho still kept in touch with her. Camacho drove to her residence the night of the shooting to check in with her, according to the television show's account.

On Oct. 14 of this year, a Guatemalan court found Luna not guilty of killing Mayor Angel Amado in a shooting in which Amado and one of his counselors were ambushed on a dirt road as they were driving in a vehicle to Guatemala City, according to the Guatemalan newspaper La Hora. Three other people were convicted of the killing and each sentenced to 71 years in prison.

Two days after Luna was acquitted, he was arrested on the U.S. detainer for the Chesterfield charges as he was being released from a Guatemalan prison, the newspaper reported.