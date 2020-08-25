Man arrested after confrontation with protesters at Lee statue pleads guilty to federal gun charge

Officers pursued the trucks, making three traffic stops: in the 2700 block of Hanover Avenue, about 1 mile from the monument; on the Huguenot Bridge, about 6 miles away; and in the 6500 block of Three Chopt Road, a little over 5 miles from the initial confrontation.

Police at the time said officers detained multiple people but didn’t know exactly how many. A search of the vehicles revealed multiple assault-style rifles, handguns, ammunition and body armor. Three assault-style rifles and one handgun were seized.

Frezza was in the front passenger seat of the truck stopped on Three Chopt Road for "driving recklessly," federal court documents said. All three occupants, including Frezza, were armed, and police ordered everyone out of the vehicle.

"As Frezza exited the truck, RPD officers took an assault rifle from his possession, removed a handgun and two clips from a holster on this thigh, and removed a ballistic vest from his body that contained six rifle magazines with ammunition," court documents said.