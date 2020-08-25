Man arrested after confrontation with protesters at Lee statue pleads guilty to federal gun charge

A Chesterfield man arrested after a confrontation with demonstrators at the Robert E. Lee statue on Monument Avenue pleaded guilty Tuesday to a federal gun charge.
Matthew Lee Frezza faces 10 years in prison for possessing a firearm and ammunition as a convicted felon.
Frezza entered his guilty plea in U.S. District Court on Tuesday morning to just one count, though police found a 9 mm, semiautomatic pistol, a homemade assault-style rifle and eight clips or magazines of ammunition on him, according to court documents.
The charge stems from a incident that occurred during the recent civil unrest. Around 12:55 a.m. on June 12, Richmond police officers in the area of the Lee circle saw several pickup trucks approach a group that had dismounted their bicycles in the traffic lanes, police said after Frezza's arrest, though did not identify him at the time. The state charge was ultimately dropped, making way for the federal charge.
“Words were exchanged between the individuals and the drivers of the pickup trucks,” police said. “One pickup truck sped off and then another pickup truck ran over a bicycle while fleeing the area.”
It’s unclear if anyone was injured. One person whose bike was run over refused medical treatment, police said, but officers called an ambulance anyway, and the person was cleared.
Officers pursued the trucks, making three traffic stops: in the 2700 block of Hanover Avenue, about 1 mile from the monument; on the Huguenot Bridge, about 6 miles away; and in the 6500 block of Three Chopt Road, a little over 5 miles from the initial confrontation.
Police at the time said officers detained multiple people but didn’t know exactly how many. A search of the vehicles revealed multiple assault-style rifles, handguns, ammunition and body armor. Three assault-style rifles and one handgun were seized.
Frezza was in the front passenger seat of the truck stopped on Three Chopt Road for "driving recklessly," federal court documents said. All three occupants, including Frezza, were armed, and police ordered everyone out of the vehicle.
"As Frezza exited the truck, RPD officers took an assault rifle from his possession, removed a handgun and two clips from a holster on this thigh, and removed a ballistic vest from his body that contained six rifle magazines with ammunition," court documents said.
In 2014, Frezza was convicted of three separate larcenies and a count of obtaining money under false pretenses -- all felonies -- that occurred over a four-month period in Stafford County. He was sentenced to serve three months for each charge. He's also been convicted of a handful of misdemeanors including brandishing a firearm, petit larceny and trespassing, and several traffic violations.
No agreement on sentencing accompanied Tuesday's plea. Frezza will be sentenced Dec. 10.
