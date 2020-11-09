Man arrested after report of 'psychotic episode' and girlfriend found dead, Richmond police say

Richmond police arrested a man after his girlfriend was found stabbed to death in a Cary Street home on Sunday.

About 8:25 p.m. Sunday, officers were called to the 1700 block of West Cary Street for a report of a man “possibly having a psychotic episode outside,” police said in a statement.

On the scene, police encountered Maury E. Williams, who told the officers about an incident that occurred in a nearby home, police said. Inside the home, police found Williams’ girlfriend, Christina Cunningham, who had stab wounds and was unresponsive.

Cunningham, who police said was in her 20s, was pronounced dead.

Williams was arrested and has been charged with murder and stabbing in the commission of a felony.

Anyone with information is asked to call Detective B. Neifeld at (804) 646-3246 or Crime Stoppers at (804) 780-1000.

You can also submit anonymous tips by going to www.p3tips.com or using the P3 Tips app for smartphones. All Crime Stoppers methods are anonymous.