Man arrested for carrying gun during Richmond protest wanted in New York City for shooting

A man who allegedly tossed a firearm while fleeing Richmond police during a protest in May already was facing charges in a fatal New York City shooting in January, and he has since been charged with attempted murder in another shooting there after his Richmond arrest.
Moustapha Diop, 19, is charged in New York with criminal possession of a weapon and reckless endangerment in the accidental shooting of a teen who died in January. Diop also is charged with attempted murder in the July 2 wounding of a bicyclist in New York City.
On May 31, as Black Lives Matter protestors marched through downtown Richmond, breaking a newly imposed curfew, police standing at the intersection of North Second and East Marshall streets heard gunshots in the area at 11:37 p.m. The suspect, who initially identified himself as Kevin McAtez and later identified himself as Moustapha Diop, was observed as he ran up North Second Street toward the officers, according to police. The suspect was holding a firearm in his waistband, police said.
"Officers gave verbal commands to drop the weapon, which Diop ignored. This led to a short foot pursuit. The suspect was then stopped and taken into custody at N. 1st and E. Broad streets by other officers who were in the area," wrote Amy Q. Vu, a Richmond police spokeswoman.
The arrest was photographed by Richmond Times-Dispatch photographer Dean Hoffmeyer.
Diop is charged in Richmond with reckless handling of a firearm, carrying a concealed weapon, destruction of property and violating the curfew. He was later charged with failure to appear in court on those charges in Richmond on Sept. 9.
After his real identity was learned the U.S. Marshals Service started searching for him, and he was arrested Sept. 11 in New Jersey.
Kevin Connolly, with the U.S. Marshals Service, said two associates of Diop had been staying in Richmond near the Virginia Commonwealth University campus, and they also were wanted in New York on shooting charges: Jahmaree Dublin, 19, and a 16-year-old juvenile not identified because of his age.
Records show Dublin, of Brooklyn, was arrested Oct. 1 in Richmond and is being held at the Richmond City Jail on a fugitive warrant.
"You've got fugitives that are armed and dangerous" among the generally lawful protesters in Richmond this summer, Connolly said. "The responding Richmond police officers should be commended in their handling of this extreme public safety risk that evening."
A spokeswoman for the New York Police Department wrote in an email to The Times-Dispatch that Diop was charged prior to his friend's death in January and police think the shooting was accidental. She added that Diop is a "person of interest" in other shootings.
According to an article about that shooting in the New York Daily News, the victim, a friend of Diop's, lived long enough to say it was an accident. Diop fled the apartment where that shooting occurred, according to the account.
Back in New York after his brush with the law in Richmond, Diop was charged in the July 2 shooting of a person riding a bicycle who was wounded in the left buttock at 11:20 p.m. The suspects are two males who were inside a grey vehicle, wrote the spokeswoman.
