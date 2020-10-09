Man arrested for carrying gun during Richmond protest wanted in New York City for shooting

Diop is charged in Richmond with reckless handling of a firearm, carrying a concealed weapon, destruction of property and violating the curfew. He was later charged with failure to appear in court on those charges in Richmond on Sept. 9.

After his real identity was learned the U.S. Marshals Service started searching for him, and he was arrested Sept. 11 in New Jersey.

Kevin Connolly, with the U.S. Marshals Service, said two associates of Diop had been staying in Richmond near the Virginia Commonwealth University campus, and they also were wanted in New York on shooting charges: Jahmaree Dublin, 19, and a 16-year-old juvenile not identified because of his age.

Records show Dublin, of Brooklyn, was arrested Oct. 1 in Richmond and is being held at the Richmond City Jail on a fugitive warrant.

"You've got fugitives that are armed and dangerous" among the generally lawful protesters in Richmond this summer, Connolly said. "The responding Richmond police officers should be commended in their handling of this extreme public safety risk that evening."