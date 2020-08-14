Man arrested in Chesterfield on charge of killing his wife 10 years ago in his native Mexico

A Mexican national was arrested Thursday in Chesterfield County on a charge of murdering his wife in his native country 10 years ago.

Officers with U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement arrested Demetrio Ignacio-Flores, 38, at his residence in North Chesterfield. The Homeland Security Investigations office in Richmond had received information that Ignacio-Flores was living in the area illegally under an assumed identity. Information on that name was not available Friday.

Authorities in Oaxaca, Mexico, had been seeking Ignacio-Flores on a charge of killing his wife in 2010, ICE officials said.

Ignacio-Flores has been living in the Richmond area since at least 2014.

Court records show that Ignacio-Flores was convicted of driving while intoxicated on May 6, 2014, and sentenced to 11 months and 29 days in jail with all but five days suspended. He also was convicted in April and May of that year of driving without a license. For the second offense, he was sentenced to five days in jail.

The U.S. Border Patrol interacted with Ignacio-Flores in April 2011 at or near the Laredo port of entry in Texas. He agreed to voluntarily return to Mexico at that time.