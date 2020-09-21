Man arrested in connection with shooting that injured woman on Midlothian Turnpike

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

A man has been arrested in a recent South Richmond shooting that left a woman critically injured.

Richmond police said Monday that Sayvon A. Knight has been charged with possession of a firearm by a felon in connection with the Aug. 29 shooting. Additional charges were pending.

Knight was arrested last Tuesday by members of the U.S. Marshals Service's regional fugitive task force and the Richmond Police Department's First Precinct Focus Mission Team.

Knight had been sought in a shooting that occurred about 3:30 a.m. on Aug. 29 in the 4000 block of Midlothian Turnpike. A woman suffered life-threatening injuries and was taken to a hospital, police said.