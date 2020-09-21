 Skip to main content
Man arrested in connection with shooting that injured woman on Midlothian Turnpike
Man arrested in connection with shooting that injured woman on Midlothian Turnpike

Sayvon A. Knight

Sayvon A. Knight

 Richmond Police Department

A man has been arrested in a recent South Richmond shooting that left a woman critically injured.

Richmond police said Monday that Sayvon A. Knight has been charged with possession of a firearm by a felon in connection with the Aug. 29 shooting. Additional charges were pending.

Knight was arrested last Tuesday by members of the U.S. Marshals Service's regional fugitive task force and the Richmond Police Department's First Precinct Focus Mission Team.

Knight had been sought in a shooting that occurred about 3:30 a.m. on Aug. 29 in the 4000 block of Midlothian Turnpike. A woman suffered life-threatening injuries and was taken to a hospital, police said.

