Henrico County police have arrested a 35-year-old man in a fatal shooting Sunday evening.

Lamar Donte Ealey of Henrico was charged with second-degree murder, use of a firearm in the commission of a felony, and possession of a firearm while a convicted felon, according to a statement from police.

Ealey is in custody at the Henrico Sheriff’s Office.

Police responded to reports of gunfire in the 2100 block of Rhudy Street just after 6 p.m. Sunday. Michael Stevens, 40, of Henrico was pronounced dead at the scene.

Anyone with further information that could aid the investigation is asked to call Detective Ensor at (804) 501-5000 or submit tips to Crime Stoppers at (804) 780-1000.

