Man arrested in Georgia, accused of firing gunshot at Chesterfield funeral

A 22-year-old Chesterfield County man was arrested Wednesday in Georgia and charged with firing shots during an Aug. 27 funeral inside the New Life Outreach International Church on Turner Road.

Darak A. Figueroa, who police said lives in the 3000 block of North Battlebridge Drive, was arrested with assistance from the U.S. Marshals Service Capital Area Fugitive Task Force. Police had identified Figueroa as the alleged shooter on Aug. 29 and obtained warrants charging him with shooting within an occupied building, reckless handing of a firearm and vandalism.

Following the shooting, Chesterfield police said the gunfire was sparked by a fight or fights that had broken out among some family members or people attending the funeral.

Rosalinda Rivera, the church’s associate pastor, said an argument took place during the funeral between a few of the deceased’s family members and it escalated in the lobby, where a participant pulled a gun and fired it twice in the air.

No one was struck by the gunfire but police found damage to the church’s ceiling from the rounds fired.

Rivera said the church had rented its building to nonchurch members who live outside the area for a funeral service.

Fortunately, two off-duty Chesterfield police officers were waiting in the parking lot to provide a funeral escort when the shots rang out about 12:20 p.m.

As they raced inside to investigate, funeral attendees were trying to flee the building “as expeditiously as they possibly could,” said Chesterfield police Maj. Michael Louth. “So you had people coming out of the building in every direction.”

The shooter managed to slip away. Police checked area hospitals and emergency room medical centers to ensure no one showed up with a gunshot wound, Louth said.

A court date has not yet been set for Figueroa.