Man arrested in killings of his mother and her husband after bodies found at North Richmond home

Richmond police said a man had been arrested in the killings of his mother and her husband after their bodies were discovered Wednesday at their North Side home.

Detectives found Sandra Powell-Wyche, 49, and Curtis Wyche, 36, dead after conducting a search of their residence Wednesday in the 4300 block of Chamberlayne Avenue. Both had been shot, police said.

Trevon Powell, who police said is in his 20s and is Powell-Wyche’s son, was arrested Wednesday and is facing charges of homicide and use of a firearm in the commission of a felony. Additional charges were pending.

Earlier Wednesday, detectives released a plea for help after learning that Powell-Wyche and Wyche could be in danger.

Police said Powell-Wyche had last been seen Monday at her place of work, in the 1600 block of Westbrook Avenue, and that officers had responded to her residence Tuesday evening after she did not show up for work. Her husband had last been seen at home on Sunday.

