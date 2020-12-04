Man arrested in N.C. in connection with Thanksgiving crash that killed two in Richmond's North Side

A man charged in connection with a six-car crash that killed two people on Thanksgiving Day in Richmond's North Side has been arrested in North Carolina.

Ryann Daniels was captured Thursday afternoon by sheriff's deputies in Currituck County, N.C., and he has been charged with two counts of involuntary manslaughter. Daniels is currently being held at the Currituck County Sheriff’s Office detention center on a $500,000 bond.

The charges stem from a deadly crash that occurred at 7:54 p.m. on Nov. 26. Police said Daniels was driving a pickup truck westbound on Brookland Park Boulevard, when he disregarded a red light at the intersection of Chamberlayne Avenue striking two vehicles that were traveling south on Chamberlayne.

All three vehicles then collided with another three vehicles that were stopped in the eastbound lanes of Brookland Park Boulevard, police said.

Karen Murphy and Kevin Hancock, who were in an SUV struck in the initial collision, were killed. Murphy was pronounced dead at the scene. Hancock was transported to a local hospital where he succumbed to his injuries.