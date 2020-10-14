Man arrested in South Richmond allegedly possessed more than 4 pounds of fentanyl

A man allegedly caught with two kilograms of fenatyl at a McDonald's restaurant on Hull Street Road last July was ordered held in custody Wednesday pending preliminary and detention hearings set for next Monday.
Otis Goodman, 38, who was staying in an apartment on Bainbridge Street, appeared before U.S. Magistrate Judge Elizabeth W. Hanes on a charge of possessing with the intent to distribute 400 grams or more of fentanyl. He was being held at the Northern Neck Regional Jail on Wednesday.
According to an affidavit from a task force officer with the Drug Enforcement Administration, a Chesterfield County Police Department confidential source said Goodman was trafficking heroin from Chicago to Richmond. The allegation was corroborated by an investigation that showed Goodman was traveling between the two cities.
Support Local Journalism
The source told authorities that Goodman would be in possession of a large amount of heroin at the McDonald's restaurant in the 700 block of Hull Street Road around 9:30 a.m. July 31. The affidavit said that investigators said Goodman left his apartment that morning carrying a black book bag and was followed to the McDonald's.
He was detained by DEA agents at the restaurant inside a 2017 Lexus. A search warrant was obtained and investigators found two vacuum sealed bags each containing approximately one kilogram of "a compressed gray substance." The Virginia Department of Forensic Science said the material tested positive for fentanyl, according to the affidavit.
A search warrant was obtained for his apartment where investigators found an additional package of suspected heroin/fentanyl in a suitcase, $43,000 in cash, a handgun, packaging material and a money counter.
The affidavit alleges that Goodman confessed that he brought the kilograms of fentanyl on a flight from Chicago to Richmond the day before he was arrested. He also allegedly said he had been trafficking narcotics from Chicago to Richmond for months.
(804) 649-6340