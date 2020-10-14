Man arrested in South Richmond allegedly possessed more than 4 pounds of fentanyl

A man allegedly caught with two kilograms of fenatyl at a McDonald's restaurant on Hull Street Road last July was ordered held in custody Wednesday pending preliminary and detention hearings set for next Monday.

Otis Goodman, 38, who was staying in an apartment on Bainbridge Street, appeared before U.S. Magistrate Judge Elizabeth W. Hanes on a charge of possessing with the intent to distribute 400 grams or more of fentanyl. He was being held at the Northern Neck Regional Jail on Wednesday.

According to an affidavit from a task force officer with the Drug Enforcement Administration, a Chesterfield County Police Department confidential source said Goodman was trafficking heroin from Chicago to Richmond. The allegation was corroborated by an investigation that showed Goodman was traveling between the two cities.

The source told authorities that Goodman would be in possession of a large amount of heroin at the McDonald's restaurant in the 700 block of Hull Street Road around 9:30 a.m. July 31. The affidavit said that investigators said Goodman left his apartment that morning carrying a black book bag and was followed to the McDonald's.