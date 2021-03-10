Man charged in connection with abduction of child whose father was fatally shot in South Richmond

A man has been taken into custody in connection with the abduction of a child whose father was later found dead in a South Richmond apartment.

Kevin Degraffenreid, who police said is in his 40s, is charged with abduction, grand larceny and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon. Additional charges were pending.

Richmond police's investigation begin just after 9 p.m. on Feb. 26, when officers received a report of a missing child. At 11:03 p.m., the officers investigating the case responded to a convenience store in the 3000 block of Hull Street, where a bystander had called to report an unescorted child.

Officers recovered the child, whom they returned to the child's family.

The investigation led to the 2200 block of Chateau Drive, nearly 3 miles from where the child was found. There, officers found Anthony Tobey Jr., the father of the child, unresponsive in his apartment.

Tobey had been shot and was pronounced dead at the scene.

Anyone with information about these incidents is asked to call Detective J. Larry at (804) 646-5896 or Crime Stoppers at (804) 780-1000.

You can also submit anonymous tips by going to www.p3tips.com or using the P3 Tips app for smartphones. All Crime Stoppers methods are anonymous.