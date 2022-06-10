 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Man charged with manslaughter in crash that killed pedestrian on East Broad Street

Police lights
A man has been charged with involuntary manslaughter in a May 6 crash near the National Theater downtown that fatally injured a pedestrian.

Emir Omerovic, 32, was also charged Friday with reckless driving and failing to wear a seat belt in a two-vehicle wreck that killed Monty Henderson, 64, of New Kent County, Richmond police said Friday. Police did not provide Omerovic's place of residence.

Offices were called about 6:54 a.m. to the 700 block of East Broad Street for a report of a two-vehicle crash that injured a pedestrian. Upon arrival, officers discovered an adult male down on the pavement.

The man, identified Friday at Henderson, died after being taken to a local hospital. A second victim, identified as Jennifer Martin, was treated for injuries and discharged.

Police said after a thorough investigation, detectives determined that Omerovic caused the fatal crash. Police did not provide any further details.

Emir Omerovic

Emir Omerovic

