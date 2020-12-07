Man charged with mishandling loaded gun, killing friend, in 4th accidental gun death in Chesterfield this year

On Nov. 3, 12-year-old Jamarrieon Jones mistakenly was shot and killed by his older brother inside the family's home in the 3700 block of Totty Street, also in Ettrick.

The victim's brother, Rayshawn Elmore, 22, was charged with involuntary manslaughter.

Elmore had removed the magazine from a pistol and then cocked and pulled the trigger, but mistakenly left one round in the chamber of the gun. The round struck his younger brother in the chest, authorities said.

Months earlier, on June 29, a 34-year-old Chesterfield man was killed when police said a gun mishandled by his housemate discharged and struck the victim.

Jamieson P. Miller, 23, of the 17300 block of Genito Road, was charged with reckless handling of a firearm in the death of his friend, Roy K. Long, who lived at the same address.

Also this year, a 57-year-old Chesterfield man accidentally fatally shot himself when a 9mm pistol he was spinning on his finger discharged, police said.

Kenneth Dickerson was standing outside his home in the 8300 block of Hull Street Road “twirling or spinning the firearm on his finger” when it went off about 6:30 p.m. July 14, police said. He died of his injuries after being taken to a hospital.

Police said their investigation of Sunday's shooting is ongoing. Anyone with information can call Chesterfield police at (804) 748-1251 or Crime Solvers at (804) 748-0660. Tips also can be provided through the P3 app.