Man charged with murder after Henrico police respond to domestic-related call
Man charged with murder after Henrico police respond to domestic-related call

Suspect, James Stevenson, charged with second-degree murder in slaying

James Stevenson

 Henrico Police

James Stevenson, 59, of Henrico County, has been charged with second-degree murder and the use of a firearm in connection with the Friday night shooting death of Maria Elaine Gillette, 47.

Henrico police said they responded to a domestic-related call in the 2200 block of Shirleydale Avenue at 10:43 p.m. by a juvenile, who was unharmed.

As police responded, dispatchers were told that a female had been shot inside the house and that a male left the house in a vehicle headed towards Darbytown Road. The victim was pronounced dead at the scene.

Officers patrolling the area spotted the vehicle. Stevenson was stopped and taken into custody, said police.

Breaking News