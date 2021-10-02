Man charged with murder after Henrico police respond to domestic-related call

James Stevenson, 59, of Henrico County, has been charged with second-degree murder and the use of a firearm in connection with the Friday night shooting death of Maria Elaine Gillette, 47.

Henrico police said they responded to a domestic-related call in the 2200 block of Shirleydale Avenue at 10:43 p.m. by a juvenile, who was unharmed.

As police responded, dispatchers were told that a female had been shot inside the house and that a male left the house in a vehicle headed towards Darbytown Road. The victim was pronounced dead at the scene.